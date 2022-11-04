U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.55
    +16.82 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.59
    +4.42 (+5.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.90
    +53.00 (+3.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.95
    +1.52 (+7.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9966
    +0.0215 (+2.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1380
    +0.0220 (+1.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6160
    -1.5480 (-1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,082.61
    +840.83 (+4.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.97
    +21.92 (+4.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

CHRISTOPHER & DANA REEVE FOUNDATION APPOINTS COLLEEN COPPLA AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

·2 min read

COPPLA TO ADVANCE FOUNDATION'S DUAL MISSION WITH DATA-DRIVEN APPROACH

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation announced today the appointment of Colleen Coppla as Chief Development Officer. Coppla will oversee all development operations for the Reeve Foundation, including fundraising, major gifts, corporate and foundation relations, Team Reeve, special events, direct mail, planned giving, and donor relations. In her role, she will guide the longstanding mission of the organization to advance innovative research and improve the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis.

Colleen Coppla
Colleen Coppla

"Colleen brings a wealth of expertise and a data-driven approach that prioritizes funding a robust expansion of collaborative research efforts to enhance our mission," says Maggie Goldberg, President and CEO, Reeve Foundation. "She joins the Foundation during a pivotal moment in our rich history where we are witnessing the power donors are having in real-time. The paralysis community will benefit exponentially from Colleen's rallying approach to fundraising for care and cures."

Coppla has a proven track record in her decorated career of cultivating new relationships while stewarding profitable growth. She has over 20 years of experience in nonprofit management and fundraising, most recently serving as Vice President of Development and the Foundation at Montclair State University.

"I'm eager to combine my personal passion for this cause and professional desire to grow every corner of the Reeve Foundation's well-rounded fundraising efforts," says Coppla. "Funding for SCI research lays the groundwork for the future of cures and treatments that promote health and quality of life.  There are important results from work established years ago now coming to fruition, and I'm honored to be part of it."

About the Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

 

Christopher &amp; Dana Reeve Foundation. (PRNewsFoto/Christopher &amp; Dana Reeve Foundation)
Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. (PRNewsFoto/Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christopher--dana-reeve-foundation-appoints-colleen-coppla-as-chief-development-officer-301669285.html

SOURCE Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

