The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation presents New Underserved Populations Factsheet during Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month

·2 min read

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) recently published a new series of resource sheets for underserved communities living with disabilities.

Christopher &amp; Dana Reeve Foundation. (PRNewsFoto/Christopher &amp; Dana Reeve Foundation)
Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. (PRNewsFoto/Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation)

Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Blog

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Advisory Committee on Minority Health has said that minorities living with disabilities face a "double burden." The challenges of securing quality healthcare that are frustratingly familiar to all individuals living with disabilities are further exacerbated among minority groups by prejudice, discrimination, and economic barriers; profound health disparities, including disproportionate rates of morbidity and mortality, are the result.

The National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) recently published a new series of resource sheets for the underserved communities living with disabilities, including African AmericansHispanicsAmerican Indians and Native Alaskans, and Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiians. Each topic sheet provides links to federal and local initiatives alongside information about non-profit organizations and advocacy efforts that support specific minority groups. These resources are designed to help individuals who live with disabilities locate critical programs and support services in their community, with the overall goal of improving health and promoting independent living.

Here is a sampling of some of the resources found in these factsheets:

African American Advocacy Center for Persons with Disabilities

https://blackdisabilitycenter.org

Asian and Pacific Islander American Health Forum

https://www.apiahf.org

Indian Health Service

http://www.ihs.gov

National American Indian Veterans

http://www.facebook.com/pages/NAIV-National-American-Indian-Veterans/311444758503

National Coalition for Latinx with Disabilities

www.latinxdisabilitycoaliton.com

For more information on these and other paralysis-related topics, visit the NPRC Resources Page or contact the Information Specialist team at www.ChristopherReeve.org/Ask or by calling 1-800-539-7309.

About the Reeve Foundation:

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 100,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit our website at www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

 

Media Contact:
Rita Gentles
media@christopherreeve.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-christopher--dana-reeve-foundation-presents-new-underserved-populations-factsheet-during-spinal-cord-injury-awareness-month-301626983.html

SOURCE Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

