Christopher W. DiGiovanni, MD, Installed as AOFAS® President

Boston Surgeon to Serve Leading Foot and Ankle Society

Rosemont, Ill., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon, Christopher W. DiGiovanni, MD, has been named president of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS), the leading organization for lower extremity medicine and foot and ankle surgery. In addition to leading the 2,400-member Society, Dr. DiGiovanni will continue to serve as a member-at-large on the Board of Directors of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of AOFAS.

As AOFAS president, Dr. DiGiovanni aspires to strengthen the Society’s strategic priorities with a focus on enhancing mentorship and international exchange, continuing to give voice to the diversity of members within the AOFAS, as well as on preventing burnout for the next generation of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons. “I am looking forward to building on past successes, and continuing to evolve to ensure the interests of our patients, membership, and Society remain well-served,” said Dr. DiGiovanni. “We have a remarkable community that, together, will always rise above all challenges that lie ahead.”

Dr. DiGiovanni is a Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Harvard Medical School and Vice Chair (Academic Affairs) of the Orthopaedic Department at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He also serves as Chief of Foot & Ankle Surgery at both Massachusetts General and Newton-Wellesley Hospitals. Dr. DiGiovanni received a joint medical degree from the Brown University-Dartmouth Medical School Program in Medicine. After finishing his orthopaedic residency at Brown University in Rhode Island, Dr. DiGiovanni completed several fellowships, including orthopaedic foot and ankle surgery at the University of Washington School of Medicine/Harborview Medical Center.

Prior to his presidency, Dr. DiGiovanni served a two-year term as secretary of the AOFAS and Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation Boards of Directors from 2017-2019 and was an active member of several AOFAS committees. In addition to countless honors and awards throughout his career, four of Dr. DiGiovanni’s papers were accepted as finalists for the prestigious Roger A. Mann and J. Leonard Goldner Awards presented at AOFAS Annual Meetings. He reports that his greatest honor, however, remains the number of orthopaedic surgeons he has inspired and trained to pursue careers in orthopaedic foot and ankle surgery.

“AOFAS allows us to grow as clinicians, researchers, and educators in a manner that directly impacts patients,” said Dr. DiGiovanni. “Becoming a member of our Board of Directors has enabled me to give back to the Society that has so positively impacted my life, both personally and professionally.”

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org.

