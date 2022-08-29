Christopher W. McCann is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WEYMOUTH, Mass., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher W. McCann is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Professional in the Construction Management field and in acknowledgment of his achievements with the Markley Group.

Mr. McCann has led a distinguished career in the construction industry spanning more than 35 years. He is the current construction manager for the Markley Group in Boston. Before that, Mr. McCann served as the construction manager for various companies, including Parsons Corporation, Skanska USA Building, Inc., Suffolk Construction, and Walls Bros. His areas of expertise are civil engineering, construction, and hydraulics. For the Markley Group, Mr. McCann oversees safety for all projects, preventing incidents. He monitors critical facilities, construction, power, telecommunication, and internet functions and is responsible for managing safety plans and operations.

In pursuit of higher education, Mr. McCann earned a bachelor's degree in construction management with a minor in architecture from Boston's Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1987. He has made learning part of his life's work, continuing his education by participating in multiple Harvard University projects.

The constantly changing construction world appealed to Mr. McCann early in his career, as the quick pace of construction is an excellent test of problem-solving. He credits his success to his problem-solving abilities and learning to use analytical methods crucial to his industry.

Among his many career accomplishments, Mr. McCann takes special pride in having been involved in the execution of the construction of Gillette Stadium, a multi-purpose stadium in Foxborough, MA, which serves as the home of the New England Patriots football team.

Widely respected for his construction management and leadership expertise, Mr. McCann has been published internationally in the New York Times, the Miami Herald, Dallas Morning News, and Canadian media. He is the recipient of the Project Award from the American Institute of Architects, an Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Build America Award, an AGC Small Project Award, and several other AGC awards for multiple projects.

