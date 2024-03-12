Christopher Wheelock: The Buzz: Orange Circuit Fitness in Auburn permanently closed

Mar. 12—Ten years after Planet Fitness became Orange Circuit Fitness, the owners permanently closed the doors March 5 at the Auburn Mall location. Based on customer reviews online, the closure was a long time coming.

The Better Business Bureau reports it received and closed 27 complaints against the business at 550 Center St. in the past 12 months — most of them connected to billing issues, with others focused on leaks in the roof, lack of sanitation and cleanliness and disrepair of the equipment.

One response to the BBB from the owner acknowledged issues with a lack of heat, paper towels and working ADA accessible bathrooms.

Customers have complained online that they were not notified of the closing until a typed notice was taped to the doors Sunday and the doors were locked March 5.

Moving trucks were photographed March 5 in front of the business and workers were seen removing equipment.

There are similar complaints about the Brunswick location, which is listed as closed and also the subject of complaints to the Better Business Bureau.

Northeast Bank announced Tuesday that it plans to move just up the road from its current location at 232 Center St., to 836 Center St. by June, pending regulatory approval.

In a media statement, the Portland-based bank said it had acquired the property of the stand-alone facility and is in the process of renovating the interior and exterior of the building.

The current location is in a very busy and tight shopping center.

The new bank location — the former Central Maine Credit Union — is just 1.4 miles away and will offer a larger facility with state-of-the-art technology, a larger service area and improved customer parking.

Construction is being led by Auburn-based H.E. Callahan Construction Co.

The Oxford House Inn & Restaurant at 548 Main St. in Fryeburg has been sold to Lillian Chalifour and Michael Clukey.

The sale was closed Feb. 28, according to broker Swan Agency Real Estate for an undisclosed price. The inn and restaurant is listed on the brokerage's website for $849,000.

Story continues

The 111-year-old building was built for Charles and Blanche Fox as a private residence by renowned Portland architect John Calvin Stevens.

It was turned into an inn and restaurant in 1985 by John and Phyllis Morris and sold to Natalie and Jonathan Spak in 2007.

The inn has four guest rooms with private bathrooms, and there is an owners suite on the third floor that could be converted into another guest room.

The restaurant and pub have a combined seating capacity of 60 and have received plenty of positive reviews over the years. Oxford House is rated five out of five on TripAdvisor, with the following description: "stunning sunset mountain views, exceptional food and warm New England hospitality have established The Oxford House Inn as a dining and lodging destination."

Mill House Pub in Mechanic Falls closes permanently