ABN AMRO

CHRO Gerard Penning to leave ABN AMRO on 1 December 2022

ABN AMRO Bank NV announced today that Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and member of the Executive Board, Gerard Penning, will leave the bank on 1 December 2022. This was mutually agreed by the bank and Gerard Penning.

Gerard Penning joined ABN AMRO's in August 2020, at a time when the bank faced unprecedented HR challenges, such as the global pandemic, the wind-down of operations in Asia-Pacific and the United States and major organisational changes in the bank's senior management. Gerard led the HR department through turbulent times. In his approach, he has consistently demonstrated personal drive and pragmatism.

ABN AMRO CEO Robert Swaak: “We are very grateful to Gerard for his dedication and the energy with which he has tackled major HR challenges at ABN AMRO in recent years. On behalf of the entire Executive Board, I wish him every success in his further career.”

