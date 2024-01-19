ChromaDex Corporation's (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at ChromaDex Corporation's (NASDAQ:CDXC) future prospects. ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. With the latest financial year loss of US$17m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$6.5m, the US$108m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is ChromaDex's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

ChromaDex is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Life Sciences analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$6.7m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 92% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving ChromaDex's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that generally life science companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that ChromaDex has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning life science company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

