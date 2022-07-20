U.S. markets closed

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022-2032 Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

·7 min read
Rising Use of Chromatography Techniques, and Innovations in Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Systems Augmenting Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market Growth

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest study published by Future Market Insights, the global chromatography accessories and consumables market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032, in comparison to 5.2% CAGR registered from 2015 to 2021. By the end of the said period of assessment, a valuation worth US$ 6.7 Billion is expected for the market. The rising demand for quality and virtue of different synthetic concoctions and dynamic pharmaceutical fixings (APIs) is enhancing the market development of chromatography accessories and consumables market.

Different utilizations of chromatography procedures are crosswise over ventures, for example, pharmaceutical medication disclosure (pharma organizations, life science look into, CROs, and so on.), sustenance and drink, crime scene investigation, oil and gas, synthetic substances, sports, polymers, and drugs. Based on technology, liquid chromatography is likely to be most preferred.

Request a Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15204

Liquid chromatography is further segmented into high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra-pressure liquid chromatography (UPLC), low-pressure liquid chromatography (LPLC), flash chromatography, and other LC technologies. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of HPLC techniques and the growing demand for UPLC systems.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global chromatography accessories and consumables market to grow 1.6x from 2022-2032

  • Based on technology, liquid chromatography to emerge as a key beneficiary, registering a 4.3% CAGR

  • Column accessories and consumables to be most sought after product category, registering a 4% CAGR

  • U.S to emerge as the most opportunistic market, registering a CAGR worth 4.5% until 2032

  • China to be a significant contributor to market growth, reaching US$ 461.1 Million by 2032

  • Japan & South Korea to yield absolute $ opportunities worth US$ 122.5 Million and US$ 68.3 Million respectively

“Growing use of chromatography techniques for research activities in the fields of proteomics, medicine, genomics, and metabolomics and rising number of chromatography seminars and conferences that increase awareness regarding new chromatographic techniques are the high impact rendering drivers for the growth of the market,” remarks an FMI analyst.

For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15204

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global chromatography accessories and consumables market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

  • In January 2022, RotaChrom announced the launch of its long-term strategic partnership with leading cannabinoid manufacturer Red Mesa Science & Refining. The companies will start by working on methods development, sharing, and perfecting their existing methodologies. Their first goal is creating new and profitable operations using RotaChrom’s centrifugal chromatography solution.

  • In May 2022, Sartorius, a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, extended its global production capacity with the expansion of its manufacturing site in Tunisia. Enabling the Germany-based company to increase the production of fluid management technologies, it invested more than 20 million euros for a new 10,000 square-meter building and corresponding operation equipment at its existing M'Hamdia location. The extension includes clean rooms totalling around 2,400 square meters with adjacent warehouse and logistics facilities, among others. Sartorius currently has almost 800 employees in M'Hamdia and anticipates job growth at the site in the future.

Know More about What the Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market Repost Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global chromatography accessories and consumables market, providing historical data for 2015-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2032.

To understand opportunities in the chromatography accessories and consumables Market, the market is segmented on the basis of component, endpoint interface, organization size, and vertical across five major regions.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15204

Key Players:

Some of the leading chromatography accessories and consumables device manufacturers include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Scion Instruments, DANI Instruments S.p.A., GL Sciences, Valco Company Instruments, Inc., SRI Instruments, GE Healthcare, JASCO, Inc., Hamilton Company, Gilson, Inc., Falcon Analytical Systems & Technologies, Chromatotec, OI Analytical, Centurion Scientific, Orochem, Trajan Scientific, Hitachi, and Phenomenex, among others.

Key Segments of Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Industry Survey 

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market by Product Type:

  • Column Chromatography Accessories and Consumables

    • Pre-Packed Columns

    • Empty Columns

    • Heaters & Ovens

    • Guard Holders

    • Other Column Accessories and Consumables

  • Autosampler Chromatography Accessories and Consumables

    • Autosampler Syringes/Sample Needles

    • Vials

    • Septa

  • Chromatography Flow Management Accessories and Consumables

    • Flowmeters

    • Flow Splitters

    • Pumps

  • Chromatography Fittings and Tubing Accessories

    • Tubing

    • Ferrules and Nuts

    • Valves and Gauges

    • Liners and Seals

  • Chromatography Detectors

    • LC Detectors

    • GC Detectors

  • Mobile Phase Chromatography Accessories and Consumables

    • Mixers and Mixing Chambers

    • Degassers

    • Other Mobile Phase Accessories and Consumables

  • Mobile Phase Accessories and Consumables

    • Fraction Collectors

    • Pressure Regulators

    • Other Accessories and Consumables

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market by Technology:

  • Liquid Chromatography Accessories and Consumables

    • High-Pressure Liquid Chromatography

    • Ultra-Pressure Liquid Chromatography

    • Flash Chromatography

    • Low-Pressure Liquid Chromatography

    • Other LC Technologies

  • Gas Chromatography Accessories and Consumables

  • Other Chromatography Technology Accessories and Consumables

Speak to our Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15204

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Summary of Statistics

  1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

  3.1. Risk Assessment

      3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Demand

      3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

      3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

      3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

      3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

      3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

  3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

4. Market Background and Foundation Data Points

  4.1. Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market, By Key Countries

  4.2. Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

      4.2.1. Total Available Market

      4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

      4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

TOC continued..!

About Industrial Automation Division at Future Market Insights

The industrial automation team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Have a Look at Industrial Automation Domain Related Research Reports:

Water Treatment System Market Trends : The global demand for water treatment market stood at US$ 66,094 Mn in 2022 and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach a valuation of US$ 111,922 Mn by the end of their forecast period.

Europe Wood Pellet Heating Systems Market Shares : Sales of wood pellet heating systems in Europe currently account for around US$ 5.33 Bn. Detailed industry analysis reveals that the Europe wood pellet heating systems market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 3.6% to reach a valuation of US$ 6.83 Bn by 2029.

Oil and Gas Fittings Market Forecast : Future Market Insights (FMI) has forecasted the global Oil and Gas Fittings Market to register year-on-year growth of 3.2% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 1,326.8 Mn by 2022 end.

Power Tool Gears Market Outlook : As per Future Market Insights (FMI) states that the demand in the global power tool gears market is expected to top US$ 8.38 Bn by 2030, expanding at a steady 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Heat Pumps Market Size : Future Market Insights (FMI) has estimated the Heat Pumps Market to grow with a year-on-year growth of 3.6% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 33,156 Mn by 2022 end.

About Future Market Insights (FMI) 

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, 
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com 
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/chromatography-accessories-and-consumables-market    
LinkedInTwitterBlogs


