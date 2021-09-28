U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

Chromatography Market to record a CAGR of 6.93% during 2021-2025 | Discover company insights in Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Chromatography Market by Technology, End user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the chromatography market will grow by $ 3.25 billion during 2021-2025 and register a CAGR of 6.93%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

View Key Highlights about the global trends impacting the future of Chromatography market research: Download Free Sample Report

Scope of Chromatography Market Report:

Report coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2025

Incremental Growth

$ 3.25 billion

CAGR

Accelerating at 6.93%

No. of Pages

120

Segmentation

By geography:-

· North America

· Europe

· Asia

· ROW

By technology:-

· Liquid chromatography

· Gas chromatography

· Ion-exchange chromatography

· Other chromatography

By end-user:-

· PBC

· RFAI

· Other end-users

Drivers

· Increasing number of conferences and symposiums

· Increasing number of research institutes and companies offering chromatography training courses

· Growing demand for portable analytical systems

Challenges

· High costs and lack of skilled technicians

· Presence of alternative techniques

· Product Limitations

Trends

· Technological advances

· Increasing applications of chromatography systems

· New developments in the industry

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Chromatography Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Chromatography Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology

  • End-user

  • Geography

Chromatography Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the chromatography market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Restek Corp., SCION Instruments, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Chromatography Market size

  • Chromatography Market trends

  • Chromatography Market industry analysis

The chromatography market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing number of conferences and symposiums will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high costs and lack of skilled technicians will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the chromatography market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports:

Gel Permeation Chromatography Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Biotechnology Reagents Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Chromatography Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist chromatography market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the chromatography market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the chromatography market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chromatography market vendors

Table of Contents:


Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • Liquid chromatography - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Gas chromatography - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Ion-exchange chromatography - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Other chromatography - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • PBC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • RFAI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Other end-users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Merck KGaA

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • Restek Corp.

  • SCION Instruments

  • Shimadzu Corp.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Waters Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations


Technavio's in-depth latest market research reports and top findings with exhaustive COVID insights have aided over 100 Fortune 500 Companies to lead with confidence!

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chromatography-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-6-93-during-2021-2025--discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301385802.html

SOURCE Technavio

