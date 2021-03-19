U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,926.25
    +9.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,910.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,867.50
    +72.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.10
    +6.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.86
    +0.86 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.00
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    -0.24 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1902
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.16
    +1.93 (+10.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3932
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8300
    -0.1070 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,587.59
    +171.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,165.60
    -8.62 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,754.02
    -25.66 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

Chromatography Resin Market, 2025 by Type (Natural, Synthetic, Inorganic Media), Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size Exclusion, Multimodal)

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chromatography Resin Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic, Inorganic Media), Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size Exclusion, Multimodal), Application (Pharma & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chromatography resin market size is estimated to be USD 2.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2020 and 2025.

Factors such as increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies, public-private investment in pharmaceutical & life science research, and rising concern for food safety will drive the chromatography resin market.

The major restraint for the market will be lack of adequate skilled professionals and presence of alternative technologies to chromatography. However, rise in CROs and CMOs in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for biosimilar, and growing demand for disposable pre-packed columns will act as an opportunity for the market.

"Natural polymer is the largest type for chromatography resin market in 2019"

Natural polymer used in chromatography techniques is extracted from living cells such as plant and bacteria cells. Agarose, cellulose, and dextran are the natural polymers that are most commonly used as resins in chromatography applications. Chitosan is also used as a resin in a few ion chromatography applications. Most of these natural polymeric resins are polysaccharides.

The major advantage of these natural polymers is their hydrophilic nature, as they have a large number of hydroxyl groups in their structure. These provide functional sites for the coupling of suitable ligands. Natural polymeric resins have lower mechanical stability than synthetic resins. In analytical experiments where resins are exposed to extreme conditions of pressure and pH, synthetic polymer is more suitable than natural polymer.

"Affinity is estimated to be the largest technique in chromatography resin market between 2020 and 2025."

Affinity chromatography offers high selectivity, resolution, and capacity in most protein purification schemes. It has the advantage of utilizing a protein's biological structure or function for purification. As a result, purifications that would otherwise be time-consuming and complicated can often be easily achieved with affinity chromatography.

The major applications of affinity chromatography include separation of a mixture of compounds, removal of impurities in the purification process, enzyme assays, detection of substrates, investigation of binding sites of enzymes, in vitro antigen-antibody reactions, and detection of single nucleotide polymorphisms and mutations in nucleic acids. The high demand for protein A resins and IMAC resins in affinity chromatography technique is expected to drive the chromatography resin market.

"Pharmaceutical & biotechnology application is projected to account for the largest share of the chromatography resin market between 2020 and 2025."

Increasing R&D for therapeutic areas, such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and immunodeficiency disorders, technological innovations in biotechnology research, increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on extending their product pipeline, rising number of drug discovery and clinical trial projects, and patent expiry of blockbuster drugs and biomolecules are some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Additionally, the availability of government and corporate funding for biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, and presence of stringent regulatory guidelines for drug development and safety are the other key factors driving the growth of this segment.

"North America is expected to be the largest chromatography resin market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume."

North America accounts for the largest share of the overall chromatography resin market in terms of both volume and value. A strong therapeutic monoclonal antibody market in North America is the key driver for resin sale in this segment. Modern chromatographic techniques are also increasingly used in food analytics and other diagnostic purposes in the US as well as in Canada. The key suppliers in the region include Bio-Rad (US), Thermo Fisher (US), and Repligen (US).

Almost all the key pharmaceutical companies have their research centers in North America. The region has been leading the way in the R&D of biopharmaceuticals. The North American chromatography resin market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, rising R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the presence of major players in the region.

This market is witnessing a rapid adoption of chromatography techniques among major end-user categories owing to supportive government regulation and significant availability of research funding and private investments.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for Therapeutic Antibodies

  • Public-Private Investments in Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Research

  • Rising Concern for Food Safety

  • Need for Reduction in Environmental Pollution Levels

  • Growing Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical R&D Activities

  • Growing Demand for Chromatography in Drug Development and Omics Research

Restraints

  • Lack of Adequate Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

  • Rise of Cmos and Cros in the Pharmaceutical Industry

  • Increasing Demand for Biosimilars

  • Growing Demand for Disposable Pre-Packed Columns

  • Increasing Use of Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (Lc-Ms) in Analytics and Research

  • Growing Use of Chromatography in Proteomics

  • Presence of Alternative Technologies to Chromatography

Companies Mentioned

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Avantor Performance Materials, Inc.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Bio-Works Technologies Ab

  • Biotoolomics Limited

  • Chemra Gmbh

  • Concise Separations

  • Cube Biotech

  • Cytiva (Danaher Corporation)

  • Eichrom Technologies Inc.

  • Finex Oy

  • General Electric Company (Ge Healthcare)

  • Genscript Biotech Corporation

  • JSR Life Sciences

  • Kaneka Corporation

  • Merck Kgaa

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

  • Ningbo Zhengguang Resin Co. Ltd.

  • Novasep

  • Purolite Corporation

  • Repligen Corporation

  • Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (Sartorius Ag)

  • Sepragen Corporation

  • Sterogene Bioseparations Inc.

  • Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Tosoh Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yld1b9


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs analysts complain of long hours, unrealistic deadlines

    As Goldman Sachs Group Inc cashes in on a boom in market activity, a group of first-year analysts have warned senior management that they are overworked and will quit within six months unless conditions improve, according to an internal survey circulated online. While Wall Street is notorious for its tough culture, the survey provides a rare insight into just how grueling working conditions can be. The survey, which began circulating on social media on Wednesday, was conducted by a group of 13 first-year investment banking analysts among themselves.

  • Top India Fund Goes Long Cash After Jump in Rates Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- The turmoil in bonds that’s recently roiled asset classes worldwide has prompted India’s biggest fund manager to hold more cash.SBI Funds Management Pvt. is deploying funds in the overnight repo markets, Rajeev Radhakrishnan, head of fixed income, said in an interview earlier this week. The $63 billion asset manager has also been reducing duration in its debt funds.The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stressed Wednesday that the central bank won’t raise interest rates until the U.S. economy shows tangible evidence it has fully healed from Covid-19. The yield on benchmark 10-year Indian bonds surged three basis points to 6.22% Thursday. Some money managers turned wary of taking big positions in fixed-income in recent weeks, amid speculation that vaccine progress could add to inflationary pressure. In India’s case, higher oil prices are a particular risk given the country relies heavily on imports. A record government borrowing program has also pushed up yields.“In such a volatile situation, we’ll continue with this strategy and take our time to redeploy the cash,” Radhakrishnan said.Read more on Radhakrishnan’s views on the nation’s credit marketThe shift was already underway earlier this year. The latest factsheet shows that SBI’s Dynamic Bond Fund’s cash holding rose to 32.5% as of the end of January, compared with 8.4% at the end of June.(Updates with a tout after fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Says Fund Defaults Expected, Investors May Sue

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it’s expecting defaults in a $10 billion group of supply-chain funds that were run together with Greensill Capital, and investors have already begun threatening litigation.“There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the valuation of a significant part of the remaining assets,” the bank said in its annual report on Thursday. “The portfolio manager has been informed that certain of the notes underlying the funds will not be repaid when they fall due.”Read More: Credit Suisse Replaces Varvel, Suspends Bonuses After GreensillInvestors have also threatened litigation and the bank may become embroiled in legal disputes as a result, Credit Suisse said.The bank warned earlier this week that it may take a financial hit after it was forced to freeze $10 billion of supply-chain finance funds that it ran with Greensill and said it has so far recovered only about $50 million of a $140 million loan to the firm. The Swiss bank is also contending with how to deal with investors in the funds and how they will be repaid.The funds, which the bank marketed as among the safest it offered, contained some assets tied to future sales of the borrowers, going beyond the typical supply-chain finance business of lending against actual invoices, Bloomberg reported this week.Read More: Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Greensill Didn’t Just Finance SupplyBut as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent through Greensill Capital against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Now, investors in the frozen funds are left facing the potential of steep losses as the assets are liquidated.Earlier this month Deminor, a company that funds investment-recovery litigation, said it had been approached by a number of investors facing losses of about 60% and that it was reviewing options including lawsuits. Credit Suisse Risks Backlash From Investors in Greensill FundsOther developments from the bank’s annual report:A number of regulatory investigations and actions have been initiated or are being considered, including by Swiss financial regulator FinmaCredit Suisse’s board of directors has initiated an investigation and the bank is working with outside help to look into the collapse of the funds, confirming a Bloomberg News report last week.Bank said it is “reasonably possible” to expect a loss as a result of impact of Greensill’s collapse though it is too early to estimate the sizeCredit Suisse may also suffer reputational harm associated with these matters that might cause client departures or loss of assets under management(Updates to include context on investors considering lawsuits)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Smart stock investing shouldn’t be emotional, but investors are only human, after all, making it difficult to follow a rational trading strategy. Investors should remember the advice of Warren Buffett: “We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.” What Buffett is advocating is the oldest of market advice: buy low and sell high. Taking this into consideration, we set out on our own search for compelling investment opportunities trading at a discount. Using TipRanks database, we were able to find 3 stocks that are down from their recent peaks, while some Wall Street analysts are recommending to ‘buy the dip.’ Let's take a closer look. Teladoc Health (TDOC) We'll start with Teladoc, a remote medical care service, which makes use of online networking to connect patients with doctors for non-emergency matters, including ear-nose-throat issues, lab referrals, basic medical advice and diagnoses, and prescription refills for non-addictive medications. In the company’s words, it’s “remote house calls by primary care doctors,” using digital technology to offer an old-fashioned service. Teladoc’s service is in high demand, and the corona year saw the company thrive – its business model was a perfect fit for COVID-19 pandemic conditions. Full-year revenues in 2020 grew 98% year-over-year, to 1.09 billion, and total patient visits increased by 156%, to 10.6 million. In addition, the company in October completed its merger with competitor Livongo, in a deal worth $18.5 billion. Teladoc shareholders now control 58% of the combined company. While the move adds to Teladoc’s capabilities and potential patient base, it also meant the company incurred large costs during Q4. Teladoc had to pay up in cash for the merger, and as a result, the Q4 earnings results showed a heavy EPS loss of $3.07 per share. In addition to the Q4 net loss, investors are also worried by the 2021 membership guidance. Specifically, the figure is likely to be between 52 million and 54 million, which implies growth of +3.4-7.4% year-over-year. This is way down from +40% in 2020 and +61% in 2019. The stock has slipped 37% since its recent peak in mid-February, but Canaccord's 5-star analyst Richard Close says to 'buy this dip.' “Bright spots such as multi-product sales, increasing utilization, new registration strength, and visit growth in noninfectious areas trump the membership metric when all is said and done. Opportunities have presented themselves in the past to jump into (or accumulate shares of) Teladoc -- we believe this is one of the opportunities,” Close confidently noted. Close backs these comments with a Buy rating and $330 price target that implies an upside of 78% in the coming 12 months. (To watch Close’s track record, click here) Overall, Teladoc has engendered plenty of Wall Street interest. There are 21 reviews on the stock, of which 13 are to Buy and 8 are to Hold, giving TDOC a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $185.43, while its $255.05 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~38%. (See TDOC stock analysis on TipRanks) Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) From medical care we'll move on to the mining industry, because sometimes owning a gold mine is the next best thing to owning the gold. Agnico Eagle is a Canadian gold miner in the business for over 60 years. The company has active mining operations in Canada, Mexico, and Finland, and showed strong production in 2020. The company’s Q4 report detailed over 501,000 ounces of gold produced, at a production cost of $771 per ounce – against an ‘all-in sustaining cost’ of $985 per ounce. That quarterly performance was duplicated for the full year 2020. Total gold production came in at more than 1.73 million ounces, the top end of the previously published yearly guidance, and the production cost per ounce, $838, was well below the year’s all-in sustaining cost of $1,051 per ounce. High production – the fourth quarter number was a company record – led to high income. Agnico reported Q4 net income of $205.2 million, which came out to 85 cents per share. For the full year, income came in at $511.6 million, or $2.12 per share. This figure included the 9-cent per share loss in Q1, and was still 6% higher than the 2019 figure. Despite the strong 2020 full-year figures, AEM shares have slipped since the earnings release, falling some 21% of their value. While the company is profitable, and production is meeting expectations, earnings in Q4 were down 7.6% sequentially and 38% year-over-year. Covering this stock for CIBC, analyst Anita Soni writes, “In our view, the market reaction on the back of quarterly earnings was overdone and we would recommend investors add to positions on the dip… We continue to favor Agnico for its track record of prudent capital allocation, largely organic growth strategy, exploration expertise (evident in the strong reserve replenishment and resource additions in a COVID impacted year), project pipeline, and strong management.” In light of these comments, Soni set a price target of $104 to go along with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. Her target implies a one-year upside potential of 73% from current levels. (To watch Soni’s track record, click here) Overall, Agnico Eagle gets a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 12 recent reviews that include 9 Buys against 3 Holds. The shares are priced at $60.12 and their $85.62 average price target implies a 42% upside potential for the coming year. (See AEM stock analysis on TipRanks) Redfin (RDFN) Last but not least is Redfin, a Seattle-based, online real estate broker, with a business model based on modest fees (in the 1% to 3%) for sellers to list their homes and for closing the sale. The company aims to make the home tour, listing debut and escrow processes faster and easier. Redfin reported a 4.7% year-over-year revenue gain in Q4, with the top line reaching $244 million. EPS, at 11 cents, was far above the 8-cent net loss recorded in the year-ago quarter. Both numbers beat the Wall Street estimates by substantial margins. For the full year 2020, the net loss came in at $18.5 million, or less than one-fourth of the 2019 figure. Since the earnings were released, RDFN shares are down 25%. Investors are somewhat spooked by the company’s Q1 guidance, for a quarterly loss in the $36 million to $39 million range. This is higher than 2020’s total loss, and there is some worry that Redfin is slipping away from profitability. The company is facing growth headwinds from two factors, a lack of agents and a lack of properties to list. The first factor can be met by a hiring drive, but the second is out of the company’s control – and only partly compensated for by higher property values. Ygal Arounian, 5-star analyst with Wedbush, wrote a note on Redfin titled, ‘Buy the Dip, There’s a Lot to Like Here.’ “The strength in the housing market is continuing to drive material benefits to Redfin, where it is having trouble keeping up with demand. Customers seeking service from agents was +54 y/y, even after Redfin made changes to its site that discouraged customers from requesting tours when an agent was unlikely to be available," Arounian wrote. The analyst added, "Redfin still doesn't have nearly the amount of agents it needs for the level of demand it is seeing and is hiring aggressively to get there. Agent recruiting increased by ~80% for lead agents in Dec/ Jan vs. Sep/Oct. Redfin is also seeing increasing repeat rates and referrals, which can support growth for longer.” To this end, Arounian put a $109 price target on the stock, indicating his confidence in a 57% one-year upside, and backing his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Arounian’s track record, click here) Redfin’s shares have 10 recent reviews on file, with a break down of 4 Buys and 6 Holds, for an analyst consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The average price target is $87.71, implying a 27% upside from the $69.22 trading price. (See RDFN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Await Central Bank Intervention

    Gold is sitting sideways at a very low level, as we wait to figure out whether or not the FOMC will give hints of some type of action to bring down yields.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    Chad Dowshenko grew up watching his father flip properties. Dowshenko, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately $791,000 USD, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses.

  • Treasuries Are Selling Off Again, Sending 10-Year Yield Above 1.7%. Here’s Why.

    With the Federal Reserve showing little concern over rising yields, traders are trying to gauge when the Treasury market will offer enough yield to attract investors.

  • My parents want to use $300,000 in retirement savings to pay off $160,000 left on their home. Is that a good idea?

    ‘I would like to be able to help them financially and be their safety net, but my means are limited.’

  • No stimulus check yet? 7 possible reasons for your wait

    Check this list to see why you're still waiting for the cash to show up.

  • The Fed is dovish but bond yields are soaring. What gives?

    Here's some of the theories why the Fed's dovish messaging on Wednesday didn't stave off a sharp bond-market selloff on the following session.

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? 90 million already arrive, more hitting ‘in the coming weeks’

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • The IRS is in a mess — can you avoid a major delay with your refund?

    The tax agency is facing growing pressure to extend the filing deadline.

  • Attention: Here’s one important tax deadline that has NOT been delayed

    May 17 is the new date to file 2020 income taxes and pay any amount due, but some workers may have to send the IRS money before then.

  • Here’s a ray of hope for people worried they missed a valuable tax break on jobless benefits by filing too soon

    Though jobless benefits count as taxable income, one part of the sprawling law says the first $10,200 of those benefits are exempt from federal income taxes for households making under $150,000.

  • Cathie Wood’s Funds Buy Teladoc’s Dip in Face of Amazon Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood appears undaunted that Amazon.com Inc. is eyeing a business staked out by her biggest bet in telemedicine, Teladoc Health Inc.Three funds at Wood’s Ark Investment Management expanded their stakes in Teladoc, seizing on the dip Wednesday caused by Amazon’s move to offer its virtual-doctor-visit system to other companies, according to trading disclosures. Teladoc shares slipped 4.4% Wednesday on the heels of Amazon’s announcement and continued to drift lower Thursday.“The pandemic has materially accelerated the adoption of virtual care,” Simon Barnett, an investment research analyst with ARK, said in an interview Thursday. “It’s like trying to put toothpaste back in the tube. It’s not something that’s going to go back to brick and mortar as the pandemic abates.”“We don’t really think that Amazon, despite its balance sheet and brand name, is necessarily going to do something that will help it get inroads very quickly in the healthcare ecosystem,” he said. “There’s a lot of difficult to crack components that are really key, like relationships with insurers health systems that are not necessarily something that you can just buy.”Barnett predicts that the global telehealth market could reach around $150 billion over the next five years -- the typical time horizon for the funds’ investments -- though advances in preventative testing in areas like cancer detection could expand it even more.Teladoc is the largest holding in the ARK Genomic Revolution fund and the third largest in the ARK Innovation ETF.The stock has dropped about 37% from February’s record highs after a conservative membership forecast spooked investors and sentiment on tech stocks soured.Sellside analysts have stuck by Teladoc and peer American Well Corp. after Amazon’s latest venture. The specter of Amazon has long loomed large over the sector, despite the goliath’s limited success so far in health care.“The threat is overstated, because Teladoc and American Well have contracts with many of the large health plans,” BTIG’s David Larsen said in an interview. “Amazon has been very successful taking share from your traditional retail store fronts in many areas. But health care is different.”He expects Amazon may be able to make inroads with the uninsured instead of employer health plans, a segment where Teladoc and American Well have a head start.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO: 'I Don't Think Anybody Thought We Had Actual Orders'

    Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) CEO Steve Burns was on CNBC Thursday morning to address recent short-seller allegations of fraud. What Happened: Commenting on Hindenburg Research's report against Lordstown, CNBC's Phil Lebeau told the electric automaker CEO Steve Burns he came on the network in the past and made references to "serious orders", or reservations. Burns said the company has always made it clear it has collected "non-binding letters of intents" but referred to them as "pre-orders in the real world." As such, the company "always classified them for that" and the company has "a lot of those pre-orders." "We have pre-orders directly from fleets, we have pre-orders from people that sell to fleets," the CEO said Thursday. Gauging demand is very important for a company like Lordstown that starts to manufacture a new vehicle every six minutes, Burns said. As such, management needs to know one-year in advance how many vehicles will be required to address future demand. "We never said we had orders. We don't have a product yet so by definition you can't have orders," @LordstownMotors CEO Steve Burns tells @lebeaucarnews. "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders. That's just not the nature of this business."$RIDE pic.twitter.com/64G9gvBsQS — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) March 18, 2021 Why It's Important: Burns on Wednesday told investors during a post-earnings call the company is cooperating with an information request from the SEC related to accusations of misleading claims by Hindenburg. Pre-orders are "by definition non-binding" with no deposit required and can be canceled, the CEO told CNBC. Such is the "nature of EV startups." "We don't have a product yet, by definition we can't have orders," he said. What's Next: The pre-order data did "exactly what it was supposed to do" and give the company insight into what was previously "completely unknown science." "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders," he said. "That's just not the nature of this business." During Wednesday's call, Burns said the company is cooperating with the SEC inquiry and "the board of directors has formed a special committee to review these matters." Lordstown's stock was down 9.2% to $13.69 at publication time. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnheuser Busch's CEO On Hard Seltzer: 'Gift For The Beer Industry'Exclusive: Evolv's CEO On Why Its Technology Is 'Critical' To Travel, Events Comeback© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Value stocks are so in favor they’ve become momentum stocks

    It's the holy grail of quant investing, these analysts enthuse: cheap stocks with great earnings momentum, which in turn drives outperformance.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.