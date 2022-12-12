U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

Chromatography Resins Market will reach to USD 3 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·8 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Chromatography Resins Market Size by By Type (Natural Polymer, Synthetic Polymer), By End-use (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Food and Beverages), By Technique (Ion Exchange, Multimodal, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size-exclusion, Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Chromatography Resins market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Chromatography Resins market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/chromatography-resins-market/172/request-sample

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments formed by combining different prospects such as type, end-use, technique, and others. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant global Chromatography Resins market are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Purolite, Danaher, Avantor Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, W.R. Grace & Co., Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Works Technologies, WIPRO GE HEALTHCARE PVT LTD, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Chromatography Resins market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Chromatography is a useful physical technique for analysing liquids and mixtures. This is one of the most popular techniques for cleaning up biomolecules like peptides, proteins, and nucleic acids. Biologists utilise chromatography to distinguish between organic and inorganic molecules so that they can be examined and studied. Proteins and therapeutic antibodies are frequently purified using large-scale chromatography. Using these chromatographic materials for many cycles has a significant economic benefit because the bulk of commercially available resins has expensive pricing. For example, ion exchange chromatography can separate two proteins that differ by a single charged amino acid. Agarose-based chromatography resin can be advantageous for biopharmaceutical businesses seeking the maximum purity level in mAb bioprocessing once the antibody has been produced. Antibody manufacturing may benefit from chromatography resin based on agarose. Cancer, dementia, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis are among the illnesses that are frequently treated with monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy. Chromatography is one of the most important bio-separation techniques to produce biosimilar antibodies. Throughout the forecast period, it is anticipated that rising demand for biopharmaceuticals will enhance the use of chromatographic resins.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/172

Scope of Chromatography Resins Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2021-2029

Base Year            

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Share Unit

USD billion

Segments Covered

By Type, By End-Use, By Technique, By Region

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Purolite, Danaher, Avantor Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, W.R. Grace & Co., Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Works Technologies, WIPRO GE HEALTHCARE PVT LTD, among others

Segmentation Analysis

Natural Polymer is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The type segment is a natural polymer and synthetic polymer. Natural polymer is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This high percentage can be attributed to rising natural product consumption and the widespread use of size-exclusion chromatography and paper chromatography in various industrial applications. Due to numerous major international pharmaceutical companies, the U.S. dominates the consumption of natural resin in North America. Furthermore, it is projected that government funding for research and development of more productive chromatographic resins would further fuel demand for natural products in North America across various applications and end-uses.

The food & beverages segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The end-use includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food and beverages. Food & beverages is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. People's nutritional requirements increase as their living situations improve. Ion exchange resin has been crucial in the long-term trends of food safety, hygiene, and non-toxicity that people have been pursuing. Ion exchange resin is one of the busiest and most creative industries in food and fermentation. They are crucial to the expansion of the food industry. As a result, resin usage in the food business will increase, and resin specifications will tighten up.

Regional Analysis                                                         

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Chromatography Resins include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

  • North American region witnessed a major share. This high percentage results from the growing global demand for drug discovery methods to fight diseases like Ebola, Zika, and others. The market in North America is also expected to profit from the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies used in medical treatments. The United States dominates the product market in North America, with more than 91% of the market. The country offers a significant market for chromatography resin because of its highly developed pharmaceutical industry, rising end-use applications, highly qualified workforce, and expanding R&D endeavours to support cutting-edge product applications.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's chromatography resins market size was valued at USD 0.25 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.34 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2029. Germany is Europe's largest market for chromatography resins. Due to the abundance of pharmaceutical companies and research institutions in these countries, the German chromatography resins market is growing.

  • China

China Chromatography Resins’s market size was valued at USD 0.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.27 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2029. At least 20 biosimilars are available in China. The first to receive approval was a rituximab biosimilar from Shanghai Henlius Biotech. China saw 11 more biosimilar approvals between 2019 and 2020, and two more in the first half of 2021.

  • India

India's Chromatography Resins market size was valued at USD 0.15 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.19 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3% from 2022 to 2029. The majority of the major pharmaceutical companies have research facilities in India, which is fueling the market's revenue growth. Furthermore, the region's market is fueled by advancements in the Indian pharmaceutical industry.
Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as food & beverage, manufacturing, automobile, chemical, etc. However, several companies operating in the chemical sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in therapeutic antibodies. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in food & beverage across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for chromatography resins in the pharmaceutical and food and beverages industries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/172/single_user_license

