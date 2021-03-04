U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,768.47
    -51.25 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,924.14
    -345.95 (-1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,723.47
    -274.28 (-2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,146.92
    -60.87 (-2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.29
    +0.46 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,693.30
    -7.40 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1969
    -0.0098 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5500
    +0.0800 (+5.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3894
    -0.0059 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9480
    +0.9460 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,498.80
    -2,217.91 (-4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.73
    -18.48 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,650.88
    -24.59 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.11
    -628.99 (-2.13%)
     

Google Chrome update cycles are about to get even shorter

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Google is moving Chrome to a more frequent release schedule. The company announced on Thursday it will push future milestone releases that add new features every four weeks. Those updates come about every six weeks at the moment. Google said you can thank improvements to its testing and release processes for the new schedule. The move puts Chrome in line with Firefox, which has been on a monthly update cadence since the start of last year

However, to accommodate enterprise customers who may not want to see changes so frequently, Google is also adding an “Extended Stable” option that will see those users get feature updates every eight weeks. The company will still push security patches to those who opt into that schedule on a bi-weekly basis, but those won’t include new features. Google plans to switch to the four-week cycle starting with Chrome 94 in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Valve halts development on 'Artifact,' makes it free for everyone

    Valve is done with Artifact.

  • Google is policing itself on privacy because it knows it has to

    Google announced in January 2020 that it planned to make third-party cookies obsolete over the course of two years, and now the company has confirmed it won’t just substitute in a new tracker or identifier that can follow people across the internet. That doesn’t mean personalized ad tracking is going away, but it will be more anonymized.

  • Qualcomm's 'Snapdragon Sound' aims to boost wireless audio quality

    Qualcomm is combining its advanced mobile and audio technologies under the "Snapdragon Sound" banner to improve wireless listening on phones, headphones, and gaming headsets.

  • HBO Max's 'Made for Love' stars a woman with a surveillance chip in her head

    Come for the trailer's dystopia, stay for Ray Romano's version of 'Crazy in Love.'

  • TikTok's Q&A features open to all creators

    TikTok is now opening its question and answer features to anyone with a creator account.

  • NFL to consider making roughing the passer subject to replay review

    Good news: Roughing the pass could become subject to replay review. Bad news: Roughing the pass could become subject to replay review. According to Judy Battista of NFL Media, owners could vote to make roughing the passer subject to replay review. On one hand, it’s necessary. On the other hand, pass interference calls and non-calls [more]

  • Square is buying a majority stake in Tidal

    Jack Dorsey's Square is buying control of Tidal in hopes of finding new ways for musicians to get paid.

  • George Paton: Drew Lock does have all the traits you look for in a quarterback

    If and when the Texans decide to entertain trade offers for Deshaun Watson, the Broncos are expected to be one of the teams who will pursue the quarterback. But until that time, Denver has Drew Lock — a quarterback who just finished an up-and-down 2020. A second-round pick in 2019, Lock completed just 57.3 percent [more]

  • ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021

    ASML Holding NV has extended a deal to sell chip manufacturing equipment to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's largest chipmaker, until the end of this year, the Dutch company said in a statement on Wednesday. ASML made the statement after SMIC on Wednesday disclosed a volume purchase agreement under which it has already spent $1.2 billion with the toolmaker. In a clarifying statement issued several hours later, ASML said the agreement began in 2018 and was slated to expire at the end of 2020, but the two companies agreed in February to extend the deal to the end of this year.

  • Stimulus check changes: Did Joe Biden kill your $1,400 payment?

    The president has agreed to a compromise making millions ineligible for the third checks.

  • Texas Watchdog Says Grid Operator Made $16 Billion Error

    (Bloomberg) -- A firm hired to monitor Texas’ power markets says the region’s grid manager overpriced electricity for almost two days during last month’s energy crisis, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges.Amid the deep winter freeze that knocked nearly half of power generation offline, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as Ercot, set the price of electricity at the $9,000-a-megawatt-hour maximum -- standard practice during a grid emergency. But Ercot left that price in place days longer than necessary, resulting in massive overcharges, according to Potomac Economics, an independent market monitor hired by the state of Texas to assess Ercot’s performance. In an unusual move, the firm recommended in a letter to regulators that the pricing be corrected and that $16 billion in charges be reversed as a result.Potomac isn’t the first to say that leaving electricity prices at the $9,000 cap for so long was a mistake. Plenty of power companies at risk of defaulting on their payments have said the same. But the market monitor is giving that opinion considerable weight and could sway regulators to let companies off the hook for some of the massive electricity charges they incurred during the crisis.The Arctic blast that crippled Texas’s grid and plunged more than 4 million homes and businesses into darkness for days has pushed many companies to the brink of insolvency and stressed the power market, which is facing a more-than $2.5 billion payment shortfall. One utility, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, has already filed for bankruptcy, while retailers Griddy Energy LLC and Entrust Energy Inc. defaulted and have been banned from participating in the market.Retroactively adjusting the power price would ease the financial squeeze on some of the companies facing astronomical power bills in the wake of the energy crisis. EDF Renewable Energy and Just Energy are among those asking the Public Utility Commission to reset the power price for the days after the immediate emergency while others have also asked regulators to waive their obligation to pay until price disputes are resolved.“If we don’t act to stabilize things, a worst-case scenario is that people will go under,” said Carrie Bivens, the Ercot independent market monitor director at Potomac Economics. “It creates a cascading effect.”The erroneous charges exceed the total cost of power traded in real-time in all of 2020, said Bivens, who spent 14 years at Ercot, where she most recently was director of market operations before becoming its watchdog. “It’s a mind-blowing amount of money.”While prices neared the $9,000 cap on the first day of the blackouts, they soon dipped to $1,200 -- a fluctuation that the utility commission later attributed to a computer glitch. The panel, which oversees the state’s power system, ordered Ercot to manually set the price at the maximum to incentivize generators to feed more electricity into the grid during the period of supply scarcity. The market monitor argues that Ercot should have reset prices once rotating blackouts ended because, at the point, the emergency was over.It’s asking the commission to direct Ercot to correct the real-time price of electricity from 12 a.m. Feb. 18 to 9 a.m. Feb. 19. Doing so could save end-customers around $1.5 billion that otherwise would be passed through to them from electricity providers, Bevins said.But power generators that reaped substantial profits from the high prices during the crisis week are likely to push back. Vistra Corp. on Thursday submitted comments to the utility commission arguing against repricing. During a Texas senate hearing the same day, utilities South Texas Electric Cooperative and the Lower Colorado River Authority also voiced opposition.Texas Competitive Power Advocates, a trade association representing generators, said retroactively changing prices could discourage future investments in Texas’s electricity market. “Changing prices after the fact creates additional instability and uncertainty,” Michele Richmond, the group’s executive director, said in an email.Bivens acknowledged the market monitor isn’t typically in favor of repricing, but noted in her letter to the commission that the move wouldn’t result in any revenue shortfalls for generators. Instead, the new price would reflect the actual supply, demand and reserves during the period.“This isn’t some Monday morning quarterbacking,” she said in an interview. “Ercot made an error and we don’t let errors slide.”The utility commission on Wednesday adopted a prior recommendation made by the market monitor, voting to to claw back some payments to power generators for services they never actually provided during energy crisis. The commissioners also expressed support for capping the price of certain grid services -- a request made by several retailers -- but didn’t take action on it. Another commission meeting is scheduled for Friday.(Adds Entrust to list of defaults in fourth paragraph, Vistra opposition and trade group comment in 10th and 11th, and more on monitor letter in 12th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage Rates Are Back Above 3%. Here’s Where They’re Headed Next.

    Mortgage rates have risen past a psychological benchmark for the first time since they fell to historic lows during the pandemic. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.02% this past week, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey—the first time since July that the rate has risen above 3%. “Since reaching a low point in January, mortgage rates have risen by more than 30 basis points,” wrote Freddie Mac’s chief economist, in a release.

  • Buzzy stock-market ETFs backed by Portnoy and Wood get crushed Thursday afternoon as the Nasdaq nears correction

    Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Invest ETF and a VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment backed by Wall Street bro Dave Portnoy are down by at least 4%. The VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF was down 4.3% in Thursday afternoon trade, in its debut. Meanwhile, Wood's ARK Innovation deepened its slide into correction on Thursday, off 6.6%. Both ETFs focus on drawing interest from many of the growthy tech stocks which are in the market's crosshairs as bond yields rise, including electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. . On Thursday, bonds took a leg higher after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was watching the rise in rates but offered no concrete steps the central bank was taking to tamp down rate moves. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped by 7 basis points in afternoon action, hitting around 1.54% and accelerating a sell-off in stocks that are viewed as pricey and that don't offer a coupon. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was down nearly 10% from its Feb. 12 peak, meeting the commonly used definition for a correction. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 400 points, or 1.3%, and nursing a 0.8% year-to-date gain. The S&P 500 index was down 1.6% and holding on to a 2021 gain of less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite was negative for the year, down 1.4%.

  • DOGE Adoption on the Rise. Dallas Mavericks to Accept Dogecoin for Tickets, Merchandise

    The team will soon be accepting the crypto as part of a deal with payment services provider BitPay.

  • Getting A Third Covid-19 Stimulus Check Just Got Tougher — But You Might Still Influence How Big Yours Is

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • Bitcoin Could Reach $1 Million or More, Kraken CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- As the leader of crypto exchange Kraken, Jesse Powell is bound to be bullish on Bitcoin. Yet he’s projecting a disruptive future that would stretch the imagination of even the most ardent crypto fans.In a Bloomberg Television interview, Powell said Bitcoin could reach $1 million in the next decade, adding that supporters say it could eventually replace all of the major fiat currencies.“We can only speculate, but when you measure it in terms of dollars, you have to think it’s going to infinity,” he said. “The true believers will tell you that it’s going all the way to the moon, to Mars and eventually, will be the world’s currency.”The CEO also said San Francisco-based Kraken is considering going public, possibly next year.Extreme predictions are nothing new in the world of Bitcoin, where adherents stand to profit from convincing a wider audience that crypto is a legitimate asset class, rather than a speculative fad. The dollar remains the world’s reserve currency and is the benchmark for global trade, though its value has softened in the past year.Powell said Bitcoin bulls see it one day exceeding the combined market cap of the dollar, euro and other currencies.The dollar “is only 50 years old and it’s already showing extreme signs of weakness, and I think people will start measuring the price of things in terms of Bitcoin,” he said.The digital currency slipped 3% in early U.S. trading on Thursday, hovering around $49,000. Prices have surged almost 600% since the start of 2020 on the back of wider mainstream adoption, with bulls seeing it as both an inflation hedge and speculative asset.Critics argue that Bitcoin is in a giant, stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like the 2017 boom and bust cycle.Kraken benefits from higher prices as it reaps fees from increased trading. Bloomberg reported last month that the exchange was in talks to raise new funding, which would double the company’s valuation to more than $10 billion.“Personally, I think $10 billion is a low valuation,” Powell said. “I wouldn’t be interested in selling shares at that price.”The CEO did acknowledge the potential for wild market swings, saying prices can “move up or down 50% on any given day.” That kind of volatility has long been one of the negatives of Bitcoin, relegating the market to one of speculation, rather than a means of doing business.“If you are buying into Bitcoin out of speculation, you should be committed to holding for five years,” Powell said. “You have to have strong convictions to hold.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 10-year Treasury yield jumps above 1.50% Thursday afternoon after Powell refers to inflation's rise as transitory

    U.S. Treasury yields Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was monitoring the rise in bond yields and that he would be concerned if financial conditions did tighten. "I would be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or persistent tightening in financial conditions that threatens the achievement of our goals," Powell said during a webinar hosted by The Wall Street Journal. The 10-year Treasury note yield climbed 7.1 basis points to 1.541%. Bond prices fall as yields rise. Many investors had said that if Powell didn't offer more explicit pushback on higher government bond rates, it could fuel Treasury market weakness. Powell stressed again that the Fed would be "patient" with higher inflation expected this year, saying it was likely to be a "one time" effect and not price gains that continue year-after-year.

  • Portnoy-Backed ETF Sees Third-Highest Volume Ever in a Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- A new exchange-traded fund seeking to ride the companies most loved by investors online has found plenty of its own positive sentiment in its first day of trading.About $438 million worth of shares in the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (ticker BUZZ) changed hands on Thursday, making it the third best ETF debut on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Normally, this kind of blow-the-roof-off volume for the first day is for ETFs that open up a new asset class like gold or Bitcoin,” said Eric Balchunas, ETF analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.The fund, which has been promoted by Barstool Sports Inc. founder Dave Portnoy, follows an index that uses AI to scan online sources like blogs and social media to identify the 75 most favorably mentioned equities.Because of its criteria for inclusion, the hottest names among the day-trading crowd like GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. don’t actually make it into the gauge. Its top holdings currently are Ford Motor Co., Twitter Inc. and DraftKings Inc.Nonetheless, the rapid uptake suggests VanEck has succeeded in tapping into the increasingly powerful retail investing cohort.“Given the explosion of individual, younger retail traders, it makes sense to see a pile of volume,” said Dave Lutz, macro strategist at JonesTrading. “Whether it is the WSB crowd embracing Dave Portnoy’s marketing of the ETF, or institutions playing it to bet on the direction of the trend (or hedge) -- we won’t know for a bit. I suspect it’s a bit of both.”The fund opened at $24.40. It was down 1% at $24.15 at 12:02 p.m.(Updates with latest figures, analyst comments.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow slides, Nasdaq hits three-month low after Powell struggles to soothe bond market

    Stock benchmarks finished sharply lower Thursday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was monitoring the recent rise in bond yields but added that the inflation expected this year was unlikely to last

  • Stocks open little-changed as bond yields hold steady

    U.S. stocks opened Thursday's session with a mixture of small gains and losses as the benchmark U.S. government bond yield was little changed near its highest point of 2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 36 points, 0.1%, to open near 31,306, while the S&P 500 ticked 2 points lower to about 3,818. The tech-concentrated Nasdaq Composite index dropped 44 points, 0.3%, and traded near 12,954 . Yields have spiked over the past few weeks as investors anticipate an inflationary environment driven by the reopening of the economy and more government spending. The pace of the bond sell-off has taken stock investors by surprise. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will make a public appearance Thursday, an opportunity for investors to gauge his views on the recent rise in yields.