Chrome for Android lets you preview web links

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

You no longer have to tap links in Chrome for Android and wonder what awaits you on the other side. 9to5Google reports that Chrome 89 for Android has received a "preview page" feature through a server-side update. Long-press a link and tap the option and you'll get a glimpse of a web link without having to leave the site you're on. 

This peeking concept isn't completely new, and arguably isn't the best implementation. Safari and Microsoft Edge on iOS can already preview a link using a long press, and without having to tap a confirmation. Google's approach is slower and has been in development for more than two years.

Still, this could be very helpful. You can find out if a page is worth opening without having to open a new tab, for example. You'll only have to load new pages if and when you're ready to commit.

  • U.S. Job Openings Climbed in January to an Almost One-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. job openings rose in January by more than forecast, to an almost one-year high, bolstering projections for a faster pace of hiring as more Americans receive coronavirus vaccines and demand quickens.The number of available positions increased to 6.92 million during the month from an upwardly revised 6.75 million in December, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 6.7 million openings.Employers, struggling for months with pandemic-related disruptions to their work forces, are looking to ensure adequate headcounts as the economy strengthens and vaccination rates increase. Openings increased in industries including construction, manufacturing and health care. They fell in leisure and hospitality.The number of people who voluntarily left their job decreased to 3.31 million, pushing the quits rate down to 2.3% from 2.4%. Separations, which include both layoffs and quits, dropped to 5.31 million from 5.58 million.A separate report from the Labor Department Thursday showed that jobless claims declined to a four-month low in the week ended March 6, pointing to further gradual improvement in the labor market.Digging DeeperJob vacancies rose to a three-month high of 515,000 in manufacturing and increased to 309,000 in constructionThe number of hires, which includes rehired employees, declined to 5.3 million from 5.41 millionOpenings that involve workers recalled from layoffs or positions that are only offered internally are not counted in the headline figure(Adds graphic)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Smartphone maker Xiaomi to buy back shares up to $1.3 billion

    Xiaomi's shares have lost more than a third of their value since the company was blacklisted by the United States in mid-January for its alleged ties to the Chinese military, which mandatorily forces American investors to divest their holdings. "The board believes that a share repurchase in the present conditions will demonstrate the company's confidence in its own business outlook...and create value to the shareholders," Xiaomi said in a statement.

  • Better Buy: Disney vs. Fubo

    One of these companies is clearly more established than the other, but that doesn't mean its risk-versus-reward dynamic makes sense at the stock's current price.

  • Britain's John Lewis to axe more stores after COVID-19 'earthquake'

    The John Lewis Partnership warned more of its department stores would be permanently closed after the "economic earthquake" of COVID-19 sent Britain's biggest employee-owned group to a 517 million pound ($721 million) annual loss. The 156-year-old John Lewis had already reduced department store numbers to 42, having closed eight last July, impacting 1,300 jobs, as it grappled with the fallout from the crisis. "Hard as it is, there is no getting away from the fact that some areas can no longer profitably sustain a John Lewis store," Chairman Sharon White said.

  • Bitcoin Hits Highest Level in Two Weeks as Big-Money Bets Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied to a two-week high as a risk-on sentiment returned following selloffs in more speculative corners of the financial market.The digital asset rose as much as 5.7% before trimming some gains to trade at $53,747 as of 1:02 p.m. in New York. Ether -- the world’s second largest cryptocurrency -- jumped as much as 3.8%. The gains mirror broader risk-on optimism, with the Nasdaq 100 Index recovering from a decline Monday that pushed the tech index to a so-called correction level.“We feel that it is more of a ‘risk-on/risk-off’ play,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. said in a note Tuesday.Maley did note, however, that the world’s largest cryptocurrency held up “quite well” throughout the recent Nasdaq correction, adding that this could “have been due to the fact that the S&P 500 had also held-up quite well.”Even as high-flying bets like Tesla Inc. and the ARK Innovation ETF have cratered recently, Bitcoin prices have been buoyed by news of more institutional adoption, fueling crypto proponent’s argument that big financial players are rushing to gain exposure to the token, while another viewpoint stands that the digital asset is a stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like its 2017-2018 boom and bust cycle.Mark Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners made a little-discussed connection between tech stocks and the world’s largest digital asset on Bloomberg Television Tuesday.“The relationship between Bitcoin prices and the tech market is very close,” he said. If “Bitcoin prices go down, I think the tech stocks are going to be hit very badly.”Meanwhile, the digital-asset industry continues to see endorsements from institutions. On Monday, NYDIG, a provider of Bitcoin-related financial services, announced that it raised $200 million from investors including Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Morgan Stanley, New York Life, MassMutual and Soros Fund Management.NYDIG said Bitcoin adoption among institutions is accelerating, citing data that insurers have more than $1 billion in Bitcoin-related exposure on its platform. Technical analysis is also supportive of higher prices, according to a report by Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross, who said Bitcoin could reach $75,000.“Bitcoin and Ethereum bullishness are back as more big-money bets keep flowing into cryptocurrencies,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in an email. “Institutional interest still seems strong.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Erdogan to pitch Turkey's 'bitter' economic reforms to sceptics

    President Tayyip Erdogan will attempt on Friday to make good on his pledge of a new economic era for Turkey, with a package of reforms that he says will tackle chronically high inflation, currency depreciation and financial instability. After 18 years leading a major emerging market prone to booms and busts, Erdogan faces a sceptical audience of local savers, foreign investors and ratings agency analysts who say such market-friendly promises have rung hollow in the past. Erdogan promised the reforms in November after the lira hit a record low.

  • European stocks and bonds extend gains after ECB says it will pick up bond purchase pace

    European stocks traded higher on Thursday, extending gains after the European Central Bank said it would quicken the pace of bond purchases.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

  • RBA’s Lowe Pushes Back Against Market, Sending Yields Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Reserve Bank of Australia chief Philip Lowe pushed back against bond markets pricing in an earlier tightening of monetary policy, sending the currency and yields lower as he reiterated that interest rates are unlikely to rise until at least 2024.“Over the past couple of weeks market pricing has implied an expectation of possible increases in the cash rate as early as late next year and then again in 2023,” Lowe said in a speech to the Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney Wednesday. “This is not an expectation that we share.”The benchmark three-year bond yield fell as low a 0.087% as it briefly dipped below the RBA’s 0.1% target for the first time this year. It settled back to be in line with the goal as investors began re-calibrating expectations for the rate outlook.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Governor Lowe’s speech made it clear that Australian rates are set to be lower for longer. The RBA is not going to be fazed by temporary, transitory, inflation blips, with Lowe signaling a focus on the labor market, and more specifically, wages-driven inflation, as the future anchor for Australian monetary policy.”-- James McIntyre, economistAustralia’s central bank has stepped up its bond buying in recent weeks, including an unscheduled operation, as it battled rising yields fueled by a reflation trade sweeping global markets. The RBA defended its 0.10% yield target -- also the level of the cash rate -- and sought to soothe markets. Lowe said today that even the improved inflation expectations priced in by markets aren’t especially high and aren’t above central bank targets.The governor pointed again to the evolution of the RBA’s inflation-targeting regime that now requires actual -- not forecast -- inflation to be within the 2-3% target before it considers moving rates. This will likely require wages growth above 3%, Lowe said, noting it’s currently running at a record-low 1.4%.“It is a long way back to seeing wage increases consistent with the inflation target,” he said.Martin Whetton, head of fixed income and FX strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said Lowe delivered a “spirited defense of their settings” and agreed with Lowe that conditions won’t be met for some time for raising rates.Westpac Banking Corp.’s fixed income research chief Damien McColough said the message was clear about the market “getting ahead of itself with regard to policy tightening expectations.”Leveraged and macro funds sold the Aussie after it failed to recover above its New York close following Lowe’s comments, according to Asia-based FX traders. It was quoted 0.4% lower at 76.82 U.S. cents at 1:33 p.m. in Sydney. The 10-year yield dropped six basis points to 1.72%, also party reflecting moved in U.S. Treasury yields overnight.Australia’s economy has experienced a V-shaped recovery as authorities managed to bring Covid-19 under control and unemployment has fallen accordingly: to 6.4% in January from a pandemic peak of 7.5%. Yet, there is still work to be done.Staying Low“Over the past decade, the estimates of the unemployment rate associated with full employment have been repeatedly lowered,” he said. Based on recent experience, “it is certainly possible that Australia can achieve and sustain an unemployment rate in the low 4s, although only time will tell.”The governor confirmed the bank’s commitment to its three-year yield target and said it’s not considering removing it or changing it.As to whether to keep April 2024 as the target three-year bond or move to November 2024, he said “the board has not yet made a decision on this question and will consider it again later in the year when it has more information about the economic recovery and the labor market.”Westpac’s McColough said that there is now a greater chance that yield-curve control gets pushed from the April 2024 to the November 2024 bond.Later in the year, the bank will also consider whether to extend its quantitative easing program, the governor said. The RBA in November announced a A$100 billion ($77 billion) program over six months targeting longer-dated securities and in February announced a further A$100 billion when the first tranche expires in mid-April.A key aim of the QE program was to keep a lid on Australia’s currency, which had surged about 40% from March last year before it eased back in recent days on a strengthening U.S. dollar. Asked about the exchange rate, the governor reiterated his recent mantra.“I’d be even more comfortable if it was lower still,” Lowe said. “Having said that, I cannot say the currency’s overvalued,” citing the strength of commodity prices. “So I understand why the currency is where it is, I’d like it to be lower.”Asked about criticism of the central bank’s policies from academic economists and others who argue it should do more QE, Lowe pointed out that between the A$200 billion total bond buying and A$200 billion in a bank lending program, it was pumping in a lot of stimulus.“We’re doing a huge amount already,” he said, noting this was occurring at a time when the economy was doing better than expected. “So we’re in watch-and-wait mode. If it turns out we need to do more then we can.”In his speech the governor, referring to strengthening house prices, said there are mechanisms to limit lending that don’t require tighter policy. He said the RBA is paying close attention to lending standards, but it does not target house prices, “nor would it make sense to do so.”(Updates with comment from Bloomberg Economics in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.