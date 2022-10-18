Google is rolling out Chrome improvements on Android tablets today

Google has turned its attention to tablets with today's Chrome on Android update, which focuses on improving tab navigation. The update introduces a side-by-side tab design that makes swapping open pages easier, and an auto-scroll back feature that brings you directly to your previous tab. When tabs become too small, the new Chrome on Android will get rid of the close button on each one, hopefully preventing accidental exits. There's also a new visual tab layout, which organizes tabs in a grid with a preview of each page.

Google is also adding drag-and-drop among apps, allowing you to take an image, text or link from Chrome and slide it into Gmail, Photos or other programs. Finally, today's update brings desktop mode to Chrome on Android.

The update is live now on all Android tablets, and it'll come to the Pixel Tablet when that lands next year. It makes sense that Google is trying to spruce up its tablet interface ahead of the Pixel's launch, and this likely won't be the last update in this space over the coming months.

Google has already confirmed that a future update will add tab groups, a popular desktop feature, to Chrome on Android.