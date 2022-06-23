U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,753.74
    -6.15 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,356.80
    -126.33 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,087.32
    +34.24 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,689.62
    -0.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.10
    -2.09 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.80
    -5.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.30 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    -0.0054 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0310
    -0.1250 (-3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2228
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7240
    -1.4160 (-1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,341.97
    +196.05 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.81
    +3.59 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Chrome on iOS will be able to autofill your saved passwords on any app

Cherlynn Low
·Deputy Editor, Reviews
·2 min read
Google (still)

If you store all your passwords on Chrome and use an iPhone, signing into your various accounts is about to get easier. The latest release of the browser for iOS (version M104) will bring the ability for you to set Chrome as your Autofill provider. It'll also add new "enhanced safe browsing" and Chrome Actions to the app on iPhones and iPads.

Many of this features are already available in the Android edition of Chrome, like the Password Manager, which uses data you've elected to store in the browser to sign into apps on your phone. Enhanced Safe Browsing, when activated on your iPhone or iPad, will check if websites you're visiting are dangerous. Also, "Chrome warns you if your username and password have been compromised in a third-party data breach" when you enter your credentials into a website. It'll then urge you to change them everywhere.

Something that's not yet available on Android is the first page when you re-open Chrome after awhile. According to Google's blog post, "We're making it easier for you to discover new content or start a fresh search in Chrome for iOS when you've been away for awhile." This is supposed to make "it easier to browse content, start a new Search or easily get back to your most frequently visited sites" while still letting you locate your recent tabs. Google added that this "will also come to Android soon."

Those who rely on Chrome's built-in translation tools might find the updated language identification model helpful. Google says this new on-device version will help you "accurately figure out the language of the page you're visiting, and whether it needs to be translated to match your preferences."

Meanwhile, Chrome Actions will make doing things like clearing your browsing data or opening an incognito tab easier on iOS. You won't have to go into the three-dot menu to hunt for those options anymore — you can just type a search term for the setting into the URL bar. "Delete history," for example, will bring you to the page to clear your browsing data. And if you were looking for info on that setting online, you'll still see the suggested search results below the suggested Action.

Finally, Google also tweaked the three-dot menu "to be scannable and to highlight the most important destinations, such as your history, passwords and settings. The company said "your most commonly used destinations will be available at the top of the menu" and actions like creating Bookmarks or adding stuff to Reading List will be located higher up in the vertical menu.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Edge update brings Xbox streaming 'Clarity Boost' to everyone

    Microsoft's Edge browser now has a host of gaming-specific features, including clearer Xbox streaming.

  • Man in China transports entire car on his 3-wheeler

    This man in China hauled an entire car on his tiny three-wheeled bicycle

  • Nothing's transparent Phone 1 won't be coming to North America

    Nothing's debut Phone 1 smartphone won't be coming to the US, the company confirmed.

  • No Man's Sky will land on Nintendo Switch on October 7th

    That's a slight delay from the previously announced summer release window.

  • The best bike accessories you can buy

    Whether you're new to cycling or a seasoned rider, the gadgets on this list will help you get the most out of your bike.

  • BlackBerry Investors Reject Executive-Pay Plan After Stock Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Shareholders of BlackBerry Ltd. rebuked the board and major shareholder Prem Watsa, rejecting the company’s executive compensation plan and voting in large numbers against Watsa’s re-election as a director. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsYields Tumble as Powell Reiterates Hawkish Stance: Markets WrapP

  • BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the eight nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 2, 2022, for the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2022, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

  • These software companies are unsung winners in the semiconductor industry

    Mention semiconductors and chip giants such as Intel Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and NVIDIA Corp. spring to mind, but there are other, less high-profile companies, operating in the space that deserve attention.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Amazon unveiled an autonomous robot that won’t quit like its human workforce

    Amazon is concerned about its workforce. The second largest private employer in the US fears it could run out of people to employ in its American warehouses within two years because staff keep quitting at astonishing rates: One analysis found the average tenure of Amazon warehouse employees to be just 8 months, meaning each fulfillment center’s staff turns over 150% every year, twice the retail industry’s average rate. An Amazon spokesperson told Quartz that the internal research about hiring, written in 2021, “doesn’t represent the actual situation.”

  • Walmart Amps Up Cloud Capabilities, Reducing Reliance on Tech Giants

    The retailer says the new hybrid system allows the company to switch between cloud providers and its servers, saving time and money.

  • Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro Review: The Super Speedy M2 Chip in a Classic Build

    This laptop sports the now classic design language that Apple initially ushered in back in 2016, but it's souped up on the inside with the brand-new M2 chip. It's Apple's second-generation in-house-made chip for a Mac, and it's been refreshing in my use as my primary device for the past week. It doesn't have a redesign like the arriving July 2022 MacBook Air, but the 13-inch MacBook Pro is still something to be excited about in 2022.

  • Amazon launches its first fully autonomous robot

    Amazon says that the robot will be deployed in the transport handling areas in fulfilment centres and sort centres. The robot can move safely around humans because of a green light that shines in front of it, Amazon claimed. As well as Proteus, Amazon has announced a number of other robots.

  • Tech Giants Create Metaverse Standards Forum for Software and Terminology Standards

    Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Unity, Sony, and 30-other companies are coming together to build the infrastructure for an interoperable metaverse.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Recovery Isn’t Over Yet, TRX Could Take-off

    Bitcoin price is holding the $19,950 support zone, Ethereum’s ether could rise steadily, and TRX might rally if it clears the $0.0665 resistance zone.

  • Appsmith, a low-code platform for building business apps, lands $41M

    For the last several years, Appsmith has been quietly building an open source platform for internal development teams to build the custom apps they need. While the company frames it as low code, it’s designed to speed up the development process for experienced developers rather than helping a line of business users build applications, as some low-code applications environments aim to do. Today the company announced a $41 million Series B, a pretty significant round at a time when VC dollars are getting harder to come by, especially for a pre-revenue company, but investors are looking at the startup's growth potential, using the open source project as a springboard.

  • Apple and Android phones hacked by Italian spyware, Google says

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -An Italian company's hacking tools were used to spy on Apple Inc and Android smartphones in Italy and Kazakhstan, Alphabet Inc's Google said in a report on Thursday. Milan-based RCS Lab, whose website claims European law enforcement agencies as clients, developed tools to spy on private messages and contacts of the targeted devices, the report said. Google's findings on RCS Lab comes as European and American regulators weigh potential new rules over the sale and import of spyware.

  • Fast fashion retailer Shein becomes most downloaded shopping app in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero joins the Live show to discuss how fast fashion retailer Shein has become the most downloaded shopping app among U.S. consumers.

  • MacBook Pro 13-inch review (M2, 2022): Pro in name only

    Apple’s M2 chip gives the MacBook Pro a nice performance boost, but its Retina Display lacks ProMotion and the thin bezels we’d expect from a computer today.

  • Amazon’s Alexa will mimic the voice of your dead relatives

    Amazon’s Alexa will be able to resurrect the voices of dead relatives, allowing users to feel as if they are speaking to lost ones beyond the grave.