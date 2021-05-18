U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,151.50
    -11.79 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,240.18
    -87.61 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,392.55
    +13.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.08
    +0.96 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.58
    -0.69 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.40
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    28.45
    +0.19 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    +0.0074 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4191
    +0.0053 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9100
    -0.2900 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,815.63
    -1,165.17 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.30
    -53.84 (-4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

Chrome now uses Duplex to fix your stolen passwords

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

Google announced a new feature for its Chrome browser today that alerts you when one of your passwords has been compromised and then helps you automatically change your password with the help of... wait for it... Google's Duplex technology.

This new feature will start to roll out slowly to Chrome users on Android in the U.S. soon (with other countries following later), assuming they use Chrome's password-syncing feature.

It's worth noting that this won't work for every site just yet. As a Google spokesperson told us, "the feature will initially work on a small number of apps and websites, including Twitter, but will expand to additional sites in the future."

Now you may remember Duplex as the somewhat controversial service that can call businesses for you to make hairdresser appointments or check opening times. Google introduced Duplex at its 2018 I/O developer conference and launched it to a wider audience in 2019. Since then, the team has chipped away at bringing Duplex to more tasks and brought it the web, too. Now it's coming to Chrome to change your compromised passwords for you.

Image Credits: Google

"Powered by Duplex on the Web, Assistant takes over the tedious parts of web browsing: scrolling, clicking and filling forms, and allows you to focus on what’s important to you. And now we’re expanding these capabilities even further by letting you quickly create a strong password for certain sites and apps when Chrome determines your credentials have been leaked online," Patrick Nepper, senior product manager for Chrome, explains in today's announcement.

Enterprise security attackers are one password away from your worst day

In practice, once Chrome detects a compromised password, all you have to do is tap the "change password" button and Duplex will walk through the process of changing your password for you. Google says this won't work for every site just yet, but "even if a site isn’t supported yet, Chrome’s password manager can always help you create strong and unique passwords for your various accounts."

It'll be interesting to see how well this works in the real world. Every site manages passwords a little bit differently, so it would be hard to write a set of basic rules that the browser could use to go through this process. And that's likely why Google is using Duplex here. Since every site is a little bit different, it takes a system that can understand a bit more about the context of a password change page to successfully navigate it.

In addition to adding this feature, Google is also updating its password manager with a new tool for important passwords from third-party password managers, deeper integration between Chrome and Android and automatic password alerts when a password is compromised in a breach.

Recommended Stories

  • Google interconnects its Workspace apps, adds a dozen new features

    Google kicked off its Google I/O Developer event this afternoon with a set of new collaborative workspace tools, which it's calling, as a group, "Smart Canvas." The company demonstrated using how Smart Canvas works for brainstorming and project planning, showing how users could drop in ideas about an upcoming launch, share their thoughts, work on documents together, join Google Meet calls and solve problems together. The company says it's enhancing its everyday collaborative documents, like Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, with a dozen some new features, as a part of its effort in the Smart Canvas new product experience.

  • What the British Royal Family Looked Like the Year You Were Born

    King George V and Queen Mary celebrate their silver anniversary. King George V, Queen Mary, and their youngest son Prince John leave the Great Allied War Photographic Exhibition. The future King George VI (then named Albert) is made Duke of York.

  • Click-and-mortar is a better model for healthcare

    The problem with this approach is that in-person all the time is inconvenient and a waste of time when all a clinician is doing is looking at a wound or responding to lab results. This widespread adoption of virtual care, we believe, will lead to hybrid models that we call “click-and-mortar,” which combine the best elements of in-person and virtual care to deliver better outcomes more reliably and efficiently. The uptake of virtual care in 2020 is stunning: 97% of primary care doctors provided some kind of telehealth care in 2020.

  • Google launches the next generation of its custom AI chips

    At its I/O developer conference, Google today announced the next generation of its custom Tensor Processing Units (TPU) AI chips. This is the fourth generation of these chips, which Google says are twice as fast as the last version. As Google CEO Sundar Pichai noted, these chips are then combined in pods with 4,096 v4 TPUs.

  • Hardware hacker brings online multiplayer to the original Game Boy

    A new foe has appeared in the world of online multiplayer gaming! While the Game Boy has had a handful of locally multiplayer games since the beginning, using it meant physically connecting your Game Boy to another Game Boy via an accessory called the link cable. In a wildly impressive display of skill, hardware hacker stacksmashing has managed to reverse-engineer the Game Boy's link cable protocol and effectively trick it into working across the internet.

  • Vodafone ramps up investment to capture growth opportunity

    LONDON (Reuters) -Mobile and broadband operator Vodafone said it would accelerate investment in its network again this year after spending more to meet the demands of COVID-19, resulting in free cash flow growth falling short of market expectations. The British company said free cash flow would increase to at least 5.2 billion euros this year, after it just met its target of "at least" 5 billion euros in the year to end-March. "The world has changed because of the pandemic," Chief Executive Nick Read told reporters on Tuesday.

  • 25 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $100,000 a Year

    Choosing a career can be an overwhelming decision thanks to the vast array of options available to you. So, aiming high and setting a six-figure salary goal could be a smart move -- it narrows down...

  • What is CLEAR? This TSA PreCheck alternative helps you skip long airport security lines

    It's like TSA pre-check, but maybe better.

  • Colonial Pipeline hit by brief network outage amid efforts to harden system

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Colonial Pipeline's said its scheduling system was back online on Tuesday after a network outage earlier in the day prevented customers from planning upcoming shipments on the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline. The disruption was caused by efforts by the company to harden its system as it restored service following a week-long outage due to a cyberattack, Colonial said, and was not the result of a reinfection of its network. After the ransomware attack forced Colonial to shut its entire network, thousands of gas stations across the U.S. southeast ran out of fuel.

  • Google lays out new features to keep users clicking after lockdown

    (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday unveiled updates across many services, including Maps and Docs, as the company showcases its role in a world that has become more digitally connected during the pandemic. Google's search, video-conferencing and other tools have been increasingly used in the past year as lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions forced people to shop and communicate online. With in-person activities resuming, Google is out to make a case it can remain relevant and compete with services from Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and others, including through features that foster hybrid working set-ups.

  • V-12–Powered 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 Sits atop S-Class Lineup

    With more power, more cylinders, and more luxury than the V-8 S580 Maybach, the V-12 version isn't only about the bigger badge on the trunklid.

  • Jackson County schools can’t drop the masks now. Our kids aren’t immune to COVID-19

    Students under 12 aren’t even eligible to get vaccinated yet — and they aren’t immune to the virus.

  • Canadian National Railway-Kansas City Southern merger a big win for workers, region

    The chief operating officer is a native Kansan, and he promises: The headquarters will stay right here in Kansas City.

  • Rookie IndyCar driver Romain Grosjean finishes second, and his scarred hand draws attention

    After IndyCar driver Romain Grosjean finished second on the Indianapolis road course, a photo of his hand, marked by burn scars, went viral.

  • No, the Philippine Islands Aren't Part of the Pacific Islands

    Let this be your starting point to exploring the beautiful and diverse nations.

  • China Mobile Board Approves Shanghai Exchange Listing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd., the country’s largest wireless carrier, has announced a plan to list in Shanghai after being removed from the New York Stock Exchange due to an investment ban ordered by former U.S. President Donald Trump.The proposal approved by the state-owned firm’s board would see it issue as many as 965 million shares, it said in a Hong Kong exchange filing late Monday. The company will seek sign-off from shareholders, and will submit applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.The proceeds will be used for the development of 5G mobile networks and new infrastructure for cloud resources as well as research and development for next-generation information technology, the statement showed.China Mobile shares in Hong Kong rose as much as 4.8% on Tuesday, their biggest intraday move since March 1.Bloomberg News reported on the company’s listing plan earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.The NYSE suspended trading in China Mobile shares in January, along with the country’s two other major state-owned operators, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. China Telecom is also seeking a share sale in Shanghai, while China Unicom already trades in the city as China United Network Communications Ltd. All three have listings in Hong Kong.The New York de-listings followed an order barring U.S. investments in Chinese companies that the Trump administration deemed a threat to national security. With no sign of a change in course under President Joe Biden, the telecom giants are looking back home for capital to fund their spending on 5G networks. They spent $27 billion last year in China in the world’s largest 5G expansion.Earlier this month, the three carriers said they expected the NYSE to proceed with the firms’ delisting after attempts to have the decision overturned failed.Chinese authorities have said the three firms’ removal from U.S. markets would have a limited impact on the carriers. The affected shares are worth less than 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) and account for 2.2% of the total issued by each company, the CSRC said in January.Still, the three companies combined lost more than $30 billion in market value in the final weeks of 2020 as investors withdrew following Trump’s order in November.China Mobile and China Telecom shares have both performed well in Hong Kong in 2021, climbing 10% and 19%, respectively as of Monday. China Unicom shares have declined 0.2% since the start of the year.In March, China Mobile said its net income rose 1.1% to 107.8 billion yuan last year, bouncing back from a 9.5% drop in 2019. The improvement came as the company accelerated implementation of 5G networks. It also announced a full-year dividend of HK$3.29 ($0.42) a share.(Updates with Hong Kong share price in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • QIA Mulls Injecting HSBC Headquarters Into Singapore REIT

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Investment Authority is in talks to inject HSBC Holdings Plc’s London headquarters building into a planned property trust being listed by City Developments Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.The potential deal would boost the value of the real estate investment trust portfolio to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from 600 million pounds, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.The Gulf sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean homebuilder aim to raise 500 million pounds from an initial public offering of the sterling-denominated REIT, the people said. The IPO could take place in the city-state as soon as the third quarter, they said.Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will proceed, said the people. A representative for City Developments declined to comment. A representative for QIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The IPO denominated in sterling would be only the second such offering in Singapore, after Elite Commercial REIT’s first-time share sale raised 135.4 million pounds last year. City Developments has been working with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. on the planned REIT IPO, Bloomberg News reported last year.City Developments has constructed more than 46,000 homes and owns over 24 million square feet of properties in 29 countries and regions, according to its website. Its portfolio includes residences, offices, hotels and shopping malls.QIA manages about $300 billion of assets and ranks as the world’s 11th-largest wealth fund, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. It bought 8 Canada Square, the building in London’s Canary Wharf financial district that houses HSBC’s head office, in 2014 from South Korea’s National Pension Service for an undisclosed amount.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, QIA’s chairman and Qatar’s foreign affairs minister, told Bloomberg TV in January that the fund is looking to Asia for deals in an effort to diversify an investment portfolio heavily weighted toward North America and Europe.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stellantis, Foxconn to form connectivity-focused car technology JV

    Carmaker Stellantis and iPhone assembler Foxconn plan to create a joint venture to supply in-car and connected-car technologies across the auto industry, they said on Tuesday. The two companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to form Mobile Drive, a 50-50 joint venture based in the Netherlands focused on infotainment, telematics and cloud service platform development.

  • 3 Reasons Your 401(k) Is Not Enough for Retirement

    Learn the basic structure of a 401(k) and why it may not be enough to sustain you during retirement.

  • Your 401(k) balances aren’t all yours

    A paper that my colleague Anqi Chen and I wrote last year — “How Much Taxes Will Retirees Owe on Their Retirement Income?” — keeps hitting the “top 10” list on a major listserv for social sciences research. As people approach retirement, they tend to add up their financial resources — Social Security benefits, defined benefit pensions, defined contribution balances, and other assets. The question we look at is just how large the tax burden is for the typical retired household and for households at different income levels.