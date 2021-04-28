U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,183.50
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,848.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,957.75
    +4.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,297.30
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.12
    +0.18 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.20
    -11.60 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -0.45 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2066
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.56
    -0.08 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3875
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9750
    +0.2850 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,111.28
    +201.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,257.64
    +20.73 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,944.97
    -18.15 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Chromecast with Google TV and new Roku devices get certified for HDR10+

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The number of devices certified for HDR10+ support grew just a bit more, now that Chromecast with Google TV and the latest Roku devices have joined the list. While HDR10+ isn't quite as widely adopted as Dolby Vision, it's been present in select TVs for a while now. Those TVs include Panasonic's and Samsung's, which is the company behind the technology. 

In the announcement (PDF) spotted by FlatPanelsHD, Roku's Vice President of Retail Product Strategy revealed that the company has enabled HDR10+ on the all-new Roku Express 4K+, Roku Express 4K and Roku Ultra (2020) products. That means those products, along with Chromecast with Google TV, can now deliver HDR10+ content, so long as viewers are using apps that stream in the format. 

Viewers streaming in HDR10+ can experience more vivid colors, with deeper blacks and brighter whites due to dynamic metadata. Unlike standard HDR10, which sets brightness levels at the beginning of a film or show, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision can adjust on the fly.

The services with HDR10+ support are pretty limited at the moment, though they include Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and YouTube. Paramount is the latest company to back the standard, announcing that its streaming service (Paramount+) is now also capable of delivering HDR10+ shows and movies — Stephen King's The Stand being one of them — to compatible devices. As long as companies like Samsung won't add Dolby Vision support to their TVs, expanded HDR10+ access should bring a better experience on those displays.

