The 4K Chromecast with Google TV is back on sale for $40

Ever since it was first announced in 2020, Chromecast with Google TV has been a solid and affordable purchase for those looking to add more smarts and streaming options to their existing setup. If you’ve been patiently waiting to buy one, now is a good time to do so. Amazon has discounted the 4K version . After a 20 percent discount, the device is $40, matching its previous all-time low price. The retailer has also cut the cost of the recently announced HD variant . At the moment, you can buy the device for $20. That’s $10 less than its usual $30 asking price.

Buy Chromecast with Google TV (4K) at Amazon - $40 Buy Chromecast with Google TV (HD) at Amazon - $20