Chromium Phosphate Market to Grow by USD 37.32 Mn from 2022 to 2026, Driven by Growing Automotive Industry in APAC - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chromium Phosphate Market by Application (Architectural purposes, Corrosion protection, Medical, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the industrial planetary mixers market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 37.32 million. 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
Chromium Phosphate Market Segmentation
Application
Geography
APAC will account for 47% of market growth. The chromium phosphate market in APAC is primarily dominated by China, Japan, and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The growing production of automobiles and related components will facilitate the chromium phosphate market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Chromium Phosphate Market Vendors
Product Insights and News

Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver - The growing automotive industry in APAC is one of the key drivers supporting the chromium phosphate market growth. Factors such as rapid industrialization and rising disposable income have improved the standard of living and increased the demand for automobiles in APAC. Moreover, industrial chromium phosphate coatings offer superior weather resistance and enhance the appearance of automobiles. Therefore, the thriving automotive industry in APAC has accelerated the consumption of chromium phosphate-induced industrial coatings and rendered the region a leading geographical segment in the market.
Market Challenges - The increasing stringency of regulations related to chromium phosphate-based coating is one of the factors impeding the chromium phosphate market growth. Chromium phosphate is considered a volatile chemical that is hazardous to the environment. In the last few years, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has improvised regulations regarding the use of solvent-based coatings. These regulations are related to VOC and HAP emissions, storage and flammability concerns, and employee health. Compliance with these regulations has increased the costs associated with the purchase and use of solvent-based industrial coatings posing a serious challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Chromium Phosphate Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 37.32 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.0
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, India, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
American Elements, BASF SE, CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG, Merck KGaA, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Oxkem Ltd, and Shanghai Danfan Network Science and Technology Co Ltd
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Architectural purposes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Corrosion protection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 American Elements
10.4 BASF SE
10.5 CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG
10.6 Merck KGaA
10.7 Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.
10.8 Oxkem Ltd
10.9 Shanghai Danfan Network Science and Technology Co Ltd
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
