U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,639.50
    -13.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,258.00
    -95.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,055.25
    -46.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.40
    -7.30 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.06
    -0.58 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,699.40
    -9.90 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    19.81
    -0.45 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9745
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    +0.0570 (+1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    31.36
    +0.84 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1093
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4260
    +0.0960 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,479.16
    +97.79 (+0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.68
    -10.35 (-2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Chromium Phosphate Market to Grow by USD 37.32 Mn from 2022 to 2026, Driven by Growing Automotive Industry in APAC - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chromium Phosphate Market by Application (Architectural purposes, Corrosion protection, Medical, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the industrial planetary mixers market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 37.32 million. 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chromium Phosphate Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chromium Phosphate Market 2022-2026

Chromium Phosphate Market Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

APAC will account for 47% of market growth. The chromium phosphate market in APAC is primarily dominated by China, Japan, and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The growing production of automobiles and related components will facilitate the chromium phosphate market growth in APAC over the forecast period. To know about additional segments. Buy our Sample Report.

Chromium Phosphate Market Vendors

Product Insights and News

  • American Elements - Under the segment, the company operates offers Yard signs and window decals, Motion detectors, Digital panels, Entryway contacts, and more.

  • CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers home security cameras namely Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, doorbell cameras, and Arlo security cameras.

  • Oxkem Ltd. - The company offers home security cameras named Next Gen wireless camera with LED lights, wireless camera that detects motions, AI-based solutions, and Guard protection.

View our sample report for additional insights into vendor offerings.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The growing automotive industry in APAC is one of the key drivers supporting the chromium phosphate market growth. Factors such as rapid industrialization and rising disposable income have improved the standard of living and increased the demand for automobiles in APAC. Moreover, industrial chromium phosphate coatings offer superior weather resistance and enhance the appearance of automobiles. Therefore, the thriving automotive industry in APAC has accelerated the consumption of chromium phosphate-induced industrial coatings and rendered the region a leading geographical segment in the market.

  • Market Challenges - The increasing stringency of regulations related to chromium phosphate-based coating is one of the factors impeding the chromium phosphate market growth. Chromium phosphate is considered a volatile chemical that is hazardous to the environment. In the last few years, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has improvised regulations regarding the use of solvent-based coatings. These regulations are related to VOC and HAP emissions, storage and flammability concerns, and employee health. Compliance with these regulations has increased the costs associated with the purchase and use of solvent-based industrial coatings posing a serious challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead our Sample Report right now!

Related Reports:

Specialty Chemicals Market in the US by Type and Function – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Specialty Chemicals Market By End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Chromium Phosphate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 37.32 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.0

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Elements, BASF SE, CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG, Merck KGaA, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd., Oxkem Ltd, and Shanghai Danfan Network Science and Technology Co Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Architectural purposes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Corrosion protection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 American Elements

  • 10.4 BASF SE

  • 10.5 CHEMOS GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.6 Merck KGaA

  • 10.7 Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Oxkem Ltd

  • 10.9 Shanghai Danfan Network Science and Technology Co Ltd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Chromium Phosphate Market 2022-2026
Global Chromium Phosphate Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chromium-phosphate-market-to-grow-by-usd-37-32-mn-from-2022-to-2026--driven-by-growing-automotive-industry-in-apac---technavio-301642648.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Walmart Makes a Huge Grocery Move, Amazon Drops Key Technology

    Usually Amazon is the tech leader, but Walmart may actually have an edge that will help customers get what they want faster.

  • Exxon Mobil Is Overheated After Slew of Positive Developments

    Oil prices can be pretty unpredictable, impacting energy stocks

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Altria Could Win With E-Cigs This Time

    The looming demise of Juul Labs represents a big opportunity for tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) to reenter the electronic cigarette market. Having previously given up its own ambitious e-cig growth strategy in exchange for an ownership stake in Juul, which at the time was an industry colossus with a 75% market share, Altria has watched the value of its $13 billion investment go up in smoke. At the end of June, the cigarette maker had written down the value of Juul to a meager $450 million, a 96% loss in value.

  • Why Buying Copper Stocks Is a No-Brainer

    The bull-and-bear debate around the prospects for copper and copper mining stocks, like Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), continues to rage on. On the other hand, the bulls argue that both the demand and supply are favorable for the copper industry over the long term.

  • 3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    The three stocks that stood out to me are Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The company is a third-party manufacturer for chip leaders like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and dozens of other companies designing their own chips.

  • China Says Biden’s New Chip Technology Curbs Will Harm Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China criticized expanded US restrictions on its access to semiconductor technology, saying they’ll harm supply chains and the world economy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePresident Joe Biden administration announced the export curbs on Frid

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.

  • Demanding employees turn on their webcams is a human rights violation, Dutch Court rules

    When Florida-based Chetu hired a telemarketer in the Netherlands, the company demanded the employee turn on his webcam. The employee wasn't happy with being monitored "for 9 hours per day," in a program that included screen-sharing and streaming his webcam.

  • How to Protect Your Retirement Savings When The Market's Bad

    The primary risk that retirees and those approaching retirement face is an obvious one: running out of money. However, a study published in the Journal of Financial Planning suggests reverse mortgages can help retirees protect their portfolios from market dips … Continue reading → The post This Strategy Can Preserve Your Retirement Savings in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin Mining Is Cool Again; We Can Thank Africa, Prudence and Growing Hashrate for That

    It has been a tough year for crypto mining, but the industry is primed for a rebound soon. Crypto Long & Short is our weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor.

  • A sneak preview of Wall Street's 2023 stock market forecasts

    Stocks surged 5.7% on Monday and Tuesday and then shed almost all of those gains on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

  • Google's finally talking about its Mandiant acquisition – here's what they said

    Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is finally sounding off on its blockbuster $5.4 billion acquisition of cybersecurity firm Mandiant, expressing the extent of the company's ambitions in the sector.

  • Rivian Recalls Nearly All of Its Vehicles Due to Loose Fasteners

    Auto maker says an improperly installed fastener could cause excess wheel tilt and a potential loss of steering control.

  • Here Are the Few Stock-Fund Managers Who Managed to Post Gains Over the Past Year

    The winning manager believes that we’re in the midst of a massive economic and market transformation

  • Should You Invest in Annuities During Inflation?

    There are many financial products you can choose to invest in as a part of your retirement portfolio. One of the most complex is an annuity, which is a product that requires a premium payment up front in exchange for … Continue reading → The post Are Annuities Safe to Invest In? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should Retirees Pay Off Their Mortgages?

    Whether retirees should pay off their mortgages depends on a number of factors that need to be carefully weighed.

  • 10 Most Valuable Internet Companies in 2000 vs. Today

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 of the most valuable internet companies today versus in 2000. If you want to see some more of the most valuable internet companies today versus 2000, go directly to 5 Most Valuable Internet Companies in 2000 vs. Today. The 10 most valuable internet companies have […]