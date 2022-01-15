Chronic Bronchitis Symptom/Mucus Buildup Relief – AirPhysio OPEP Device Launched

Life Wellness Healthcare has announced the addition of the lung cleaning device by AirPhysio that can provide relief for those suffering from chronic bronchitis into their online store.

The newly launched product uses a natural, drug-free method of cleaning an individual’s airways, allowing them to breathe more easily and reduce the symptoms of many respiratory conditions.

With the addition of the AirPhysio device to Life Wellness Healthcare’s catalog, the company has increased its range of products for customers seeking high-quality healthcare items.

There are an estimated 37 million people in the US currently diagnosed with some form of respiratory condition, such as asthma and chronic bronchitis. However, finding an effective and drug-free means of treating and preventing these issues can be challenging. Life Wellness Healthcare’s latest addition offers a natural solution for COPD symptoms with its Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure technology.

AirPhysio’s device uses drug-free technology that works by putting positive pressure on a user’s airways. This Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure, or OPEP, uses vibrations to help loosen mucus that builds up along airway walls, allowing them to then be cleared naturally.

The Australian-made product is completely natural, uses no batteries, and requires no ongoing costs for liquids or refilling. Furthermore, the device can be used by anyone of any age looking to improve their breathing and reduce the symptoms of their COPD conditions.

Life Wellness Healthcare’s addition of the device to their website includes three options to choose from, including the original AirPhysio, AirPhysio sports, and AirPhysio Children. Each variation offers slightly differing functionality, such as lung strengthening or lower capacity, to ensure users get the best results from their device.

AirPhysio has been found to be effective for many conditions, including reducing the symptoms of bronchitis, as well as being suitable for those suffering from asthma, emphysema, and cystic fibrosis. The device has also won awards for its effectiveness and has received multiple five-star reviews from its users around the world.

A recent user of the device said, “Having only used this product for a couple of weeks, I can already feel a difference. I can breathe better, and that makes me feel better overall.”

