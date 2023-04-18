Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Demand is Expanding Swiftly at a 7.5% CAGR to Attain US$ 19.7 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR

North America currently accounts for a leading position in the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market.

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market is valued at US$ 9.4 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033.



Chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) refers to a type of constipation that persists for a long time and does not have an identifiable cause. It is a common condition that affects a significant portion of the global population, with a higher prevalence in the elderly population.

The chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market is expected to exhibit significant growth over the coming years. The market is being driven by increasing prevalence of CIC, rising awareness about the condition, and growing demand for effective treatment options.

Additionally, rising rate of the ageing population, sedentary lifestyles, and dietary changes are contributing to the increasing burden of CIC, thereby driving the demand for treatment options.

Fiber supplements, laxatives, stool softeners, and prokinetic agents are commonly used as medications in the management of CIC. Furthermore, advancements in digital health technologies are also shaping the future of chronic idiopathic constipation treatment. Mobile applications, wearable devices, and remote monitoring tools are being developed to help patients track their bowel movements, diet, and exercise habits, and provide personalized recommendations for managing CIC.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide sales of chronic idiopathic constipation drugs are expected to reach US$ 19.7 billion by 2033.

The United States market is expanding rapidly due to the presence of key market players.

Rising prevalence of chronic idiopathic constipation among the older population in Japan is boosting the demand for chronic idiopathic constipation treatment procedures.

Germany is expected to be a lucrative market for manufacturers of chronic idiopathic constipation drugs due to the existence of advanced healthcare systems.

“Key market players are striving to introduce cutting-edge solutions that can provide effective and safe relief for chronic idiopathic constipation patients,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, key players in the chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions, introducing new design products, obtaining regulatory clearances, and partnering and acquiring other businesses.

The FDA approval for newly discovered medications is currently being sought by leading companies in the chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market. Over the forecast period, obtaining FDA approval is anticipated to continue to be one of the primary areas of attention for the producers of medications for chronic idiopathic constipation.

The FDA has just given the all-clear to several medications.

An osmotic laxative created by Braintree Laboratories (Sebela) was given FDA approval in February 2020 to treat adults with chronic idiopathic constipation.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported in April 2020 that the USPTO has granted certificates of approval for patent applications relating to the formulation of the 72 mcg dose of LINZESS.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Sebela Pharmaceuticals, Inc. permission to market Pizensy (lactitol) in March 2020.



Recent Market Developments

In Japan, the effective chronic constipation medication ‘Movicol HD’ was introduced in May 2022 by EA Pharma and Mochida Pharmaceutical.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved Ibsrela a medication produced by Ardelyx, Inc. in April 2022. This NHE3 inhibitor is used to treat adult patients with IBS-C (irritable bowel syndrome with constipation).

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Industry Research Segmentation

By Type: Normal-transit Constipation Slow-transit Constipation

By Therapy : Pharmacological Therapies Non-pharmacological Therapies

By Treatment : Medication Surgery

By Drug : Serotonin-4 (5-Ht4) Receptor Agonist Guanylate Cyclase-C Agonist Laxatives Stimulants

By Route of Administration: Oral Injectable

By End User: Hospitals Homecare Specialty Clinics

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (normal-transit constipation, slow-transit constipation), therapy (pharmacological therapies, non-pharmacological therapies), treatment (medication, surgery), drug (serotonin-4 (5-Ht4) receptor agonist, guanylate cyclase-C agonist, laxatives, stimulants), route of administration (oral, injectable), and end user (hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market during the forecast period?



