Chronic Kidney Disease Competitive Landscape Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights About 75+ Companies and 95+ Drugs

This report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 95+ drugs in Chronic Kidney Disease Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In March 2023, POXEL SA, announced the publication of preclinical results in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) for PXL770, a novel, first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator. For the first time, POXEL SA showed beneficial effects of a direct and selective AMPK activator in preclinical ADPKD models from three species mouse, human, and dog. These results confirm the potential utility of AMPK activation for this disease and support the development of PXL770 in a Phase 2 clinical program for ADPKD.

In February 2023, AstraZeneca announced the successful completion of the acquisition of CinCor Pharma, Inc. The acquisition bolsters AstraZeneca's cardiorenal pipeline by adding baxdrostat (CIN-107), an aldosterone synthase inhibitor (ASI) for blood pressure lowering in treatment-resistant hypertension, to its cardiorenal portfolio.

In January 2023, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Jardiance (empagliflozin) tablets, which is being investigated as a potential treatment to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression and cardiovascular death in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD), Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company announced.

In November 2022, The Medical Research Council Population Health Research Unit (MRC PHRU) at the University of Oxford, which designed, conducted and analyzed EMPA-KIDNEY in a scientific collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company, announced that EMPA-KIDNEY phase III clinical trial met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a significant kidney and cardiovascular benefit for adults living with chronic kidney disease (CKD). When treated with Jardiance (empagliflozin), the risk of kidney disease progression or cardiovascular death was significantly reduced by 28% vs. placebo (HR; 0.72; 95% CI 0.64 to 0.82; P< 0.0001).

In October 2022, Revelation Biosciences Inc. announced positive results in a preclinical model of acute kidney injury (AKI), chronic kidney disease (CKD). Treatment with REVTx-300 significantly reduced renal cortical fibrosis in a dose dependent manner in the medium and high dose groups (21.7% reduction (p < 0.05) and 29.3% (p < 0.05), respectively) and was comparable to a known TGF inhibitor of fibrosis used as a positive control (38.1% reduction (P < 0.05)).

In October 2022, French Biopharma Company, Poxel SA announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to PXL770 for the treatment of patients with autosomal-dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). PXL770 is a novel, first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator - and is also a phase 2 ready ADPKD asset, subject to additional financing.

In-depth Commercial Assessment: Chronic Kidney Disease Collaboration Analysis by Companies



The Report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition - deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:

How many companies are developing Chronic Kidney Disease drugs?

How many Chronic Kidney Disease drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Chronic Kidney Disease therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Chronic Kidney Disease and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

Key Players

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lilly and Company

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk

KBP Biosciences

AstraZeneca

Allena Pharmaceuticals

SCOHIA PHARMA

DiaMedica Therapeutics

CinCor Pharma

Galapagos NV

Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

UnicoCell Biomed

OccuRx

Pharmicell

Lisata Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics

Senda Biosciences

Sarfez Pharmaceuticals

Rege Nephro

Orgenesis

GNI Group

Algomedix

Maze Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics

Angion Biomedica Corp

Arch Biopartners

Scohia Pharma

Algernon Pharmaceuticals

TICEBA GmbH

Key Products

Empagliflozin

Bardoxolone methyl

Ziltivekimab

KBP-5074

AZD9977

ALLN-346

BI-685509

SCO-792

DM199

Baxdrostat

GLPG2737

SBI-101

REGN5459

ELIXCYTE

FT011

Cellgram-CKD

CLBS201

UNI-494

Research Program

SZ007

Renal progenitor cells

MSCKD

F351

Research programme: TRPC6 antagonist

APOL1 Programme

Research and discovery programs: severe chronic kidney disease

ROCK2 Inhibitor

LSALT peptide

SCO-116

Repirinast

Polycystic kidney disease (PKD)

