Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drug Market exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8 % and is expected to reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drug Market.

In 2022, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease segment holds the largest market share. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2029

One of the main reasons propelling the growth of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) Drug market is the increase in the prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) among the population worldwide. The rise in demand for pharmaceuticals to treat breathing difficulties, coughs, mucus production, and wheezing, as well as the comfort and ease of home care therapies and treatments for chronic respiratory diseases, are driving the expansion of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drug market. The market for drugs to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is further impacted by the growing knowledge of respiratory disorders, their treatments, and the precautions that go along with them.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drug Market Key Players

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drug Market Major Key Players include: - AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.), CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Orion Corporation, Mylan N.V., Others.

Rising Interest in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drug to Promote Growth

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drug Market: Recent Development

The FDA advisory group decided against approving GSK's mepolizumab (Nucala) as an additional COPD therapy in July 2018.

Innoviva and GSK collaborated to develop TRELEGY ELLIPTA, which the U.S. FDA authorised for use in patients with COPD in September 2017.

SPIRIVA RESPIMAT from Boehringer Ingelheim was approved by the US FDA in September 2014 for the long-term treatment of COPD-related bronchospasm.

Bevespi Aerosphere (glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate), developed by AstraZeneca, was approved by the European Commission in January 2019. It is intended for people with COPD.





Report Metric Details Base Year Considered 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Unit Value (USD) Segments Covered Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA Companies Covered AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.), CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Orion Corporation, Mylan N.V., Others.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drug Market Segmentation

By Drug Class, it is segmented into

Combination Therapy Triple Therapy Long Acting Muscarinic Antagonist & Inhaled Corticosteroids (LAMA-ICS) Long Acting Beta Agonist & Inhaled Corticosteroids (LABA-ICS)

Others

Corticosteroids

Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitors

Mucokinetics

Bronchodilators Long Acting Beta Agonist (LABA) Short Acting Beta Agonist (SABA) Long Acting Muscarinic Antagonist (LAMA)

Others





By Distribution Channel is segmented into

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies





Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drug Market – Drivers and Restraints

LAMA-ICS, LABA-ICS, triple treatment, and other combination medications are examples of combination therapy.

Combination treatment is becoming more popular since it is more efficient than using a bronchodilator and a corticosteroid separately.

The market for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is anticipated to grow as more patients who were not responding to bronchodilators or corticosteroids are being effectively treated with combination therapy.

For treating the symptoms and quality of life of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, combination treatment is superior than monotherapy.





Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drug Market: Regional Analysis

A sedentary lifestyle, fast urbanization, and exponentially rising air pollution are all factors that will cause North America to dominate the worldwide market for COPD medications. Additionally, it is anticipated that an increase in the smoking rate and a lack of knowledge about COPD would increase the disease's prevalence and lead to a rise in the use of COPD medications. In Canada, COPD is the fourth most common cause of hospitalization for men and the sixth most common for women, according to The Lung Association.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drug Market: Top Impacting Factors

There are 251 million cases of COPD worldwide, according to the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation's Global Burden of Disease Study from 2016.

Around 200 million people had COPD diagnoses worldwide in 2016, according to WHO. Urbanization exposes people to a variety of lung irritants that may be a significant risk factor for COPD in emerging nations in the Asia Pacific region.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), second- and first-hand smoking exposure is the most frequent cause of COPD. During the projected period, the rising incidence of COPD is anticipated to fuel market expansion for COPD medications.





