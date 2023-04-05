Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2023: Over 65 Companies Developing Drugs for COPD with Several in Phase III of Testing
This report provides comprehensive insights about 65+ companies and 70+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease pipeline landscape.
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Understanding
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Overview
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a common, preventable, and treatable disease. It is a poorly reversible lung disease characterized by persistent and progressive airflow limitation caused by an enhanced chronic inflammatory response in the airways and the lungs due to noxious particles or gases. Also, the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) defines a COPD exacerbation as an event in the natural course of the disease that is characterized by a change in the patient's baseline dyspnea, cough, and sputum that is beyond normal day-to-day variations, is acute in onset, and warrants a change in regular medication. Predominantly, COPD includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis.
The pathogenesis of COPD is based on the innate and adaptive inflammatory immune response to inhaling toxic gases and particles. Although smoking is the main cause of this type of inhalation injury, many other environmental and occupational exposures can also contribute to the pathology of COPD. The immune-inflammatory changes associated with COPD are related to the tissue repair and remodeling process, which increases mucus production and causes emphysema destruction of the lung gas exchange surface. The common form of emphysema in smokers begins in the respiratory bronchioles, near the thickened and narrowed bronchiole, which becomes the main site of COPD obstruction. The mechanism allows the small airways to thicken, which is so close to the lung tissue that it undergoes emphysema destruction.
Although many factors are related to survival in COPD patients, the patient's age and baseline bronchodilator FEV1 are the best predictors of mortality. The presence of mild obstructive airway disease does not indicate a progressive downward course or shorter survival. Mortality in patients with baseline bronchodilator FEV1 greater than or equal to 50% of the predicted value was only slightly higher than in a group of healthy smokers. The age of the patient and the severity of the injury must match closely because younger people and people with fewer injuries can live longer.
Currently, there is no cure for COPD; however, treatment can help slow the disease's progression and symptoms. Smoking cessation is the best way to reduce COPD progression. Also, regular use of inhaled bronchodilators, either alone or in combination, to prevent and relieve symptoms is the mainstay of COPD management. There are several types of inhalers for COPD, but the main type comprises short-acting bronchodilator inhalers (used when needed to provide immediate symptom relief, especially in mild COPD) and long-acting bronchodilators (used to provide relief for a long duration).
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Emerging Drugs
Benralizumab: AstraZeneca
Benralizumab is a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody of the isotype IgG1k immunoglobulin that specifically binds to the alpha chain of the interleukin-5 receptor (IL-5R) expressed on eosinophils and basophils. It inhibits the binding of IL-5 as well as the hetero-oligomerization of the alpha and beta subunits of the IL-5R, thus blocking, signal transduction.
Besides, it is an afucosylated IgG, which gives it a high affinity for the Fc?RIII? receptor in natural killer cells, macrophages, and neutrophils. In the TH2-high phenotype, IL-5 presents a central role as it is responsible for eosinophil differentiation, survival, activation, and migration to the lungs. The drug is currently in Phase III stage of its clinical trial evaluation to treat COPD.
Dupilumab: Sanofi
Dupilumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody of the immunoglobulin G4 subclass that binds to the interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor, inhibiting the receptor signaling pathways. As an interleukin-4 receptor alpha antagonist, dupilumab inhibits the signaling of pro-inflammatory cytokines, called interleukins (IL) that induce inflammatory and immunological reactions in several atopic or allergic conditions, such as eczema, allergic reactions, and rhinosinusitis. Dupilumab was generated by recombinant DNA technology in Chinese Hamster Ovary cell suspension culture. Dupilumab is under investigation for its potential therapeutic use in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and is currently in the Phase III stage of development.
Tezepelumab: Amgen
Tezepelumab (Tezspire) is a first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that works on the primary source of inflammation: the airway epithelium, which is the first point of contact for viruses, allergens, pollutants, and other environmental insults. Specifically, TEZSPIRE targets and blocks TSLP, a key epithelial cytokine that sits at the top of multiple inflammatory cascades and initiates an overreactive immune response to allergic, eosinophilic, and other types of airway inflammation associated with severe asthma. TSLP is released in response to multiple triggers associated with asthma exacerbations, including allergens, viruses, and other airborne particles. Expression of TSLP is increased in the airways of patients with asthma and has been correlated with disease severity. Blocking TSLP may prevent the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines by immune cells, resulting in the prevention of asthma exacerbations and improved asthma control. Tezspire is being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca and is currently being evaluated in Phase II to treat patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
SNG001: Synairgen
SNG001 boosts antiviral responses in the lungs, has a beneficial effect on lung function, and in more difficult to treat patients, improves asthma control during cold infections. The drug is currently being evaluated in the Phase II stage of development to treat patients with COPD.
GSK3923868: GlaxoSmithKline
GSK3923868, is a PI4k? inhibitor in development as a treatment for viral COPD exacerbations. It belongs to the class of antiasthmatics. The drug acts as a 1-phosphatidylinositol-4-kinase inhibitor. Currently, the drug is in Phase I of its clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Therapeutic Assessment
There are approx. 65+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. The companies which have their Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, AstraZeneca.
