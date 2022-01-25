The global chronic pain treatment market valued $80,766. 6 million in 2020, from where it is set to reach $162,175. 2 million by 2030, at a 7. 2% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. This will be majorly because of the geriatric population, which, as per the United Nations (UN), will increase from 727 million in 2020 to 1.

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chronic Pain Treatment Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222439/?utm_source=GNW

5 billion by 2050. With age, people become prone to several health issues, including chronic pain because of arthritis, muscle strain, posture issues, and other reasons.



Most patients purchase drugs and devices for the treatment of chronic pain associated with musculoskeletal conditions, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and fibromyalgia. For instance, in 2017, 8.7 million osteoarthritis patients in the age group of 45 and above were treated in the U.K., says Arthritis Research U.K. Hence, on account of the rising prevalence of bone and muscle diseases, the demand for chronic pain treatment products is surging.



Key Findings of Chronic Pain Treatment Market Report

Drugs witness the higher sales due to the surging number of people with lower back pain, migraine pain or severe headache, and facial pain. This is itself a result of the sedentary lifestyle, increasing surgery volume, and booming geriatric population.



In the coming years, drugs and devices will be procured in the highest volumes to treat chronic cancer pain, due to the rising incidence of this disease. As tumors tear through tissues, muscles, bones, skin, and blood vessels, they cause extreme pain.



Revenue generation for chronic pain treatment market players through direct distribution channels is set to rise faster in the coming years. This way, at-home patients participating in clinical trials get faster access to treatments.



The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for chronic pain treatment drugs and devices by creating stress among people with pre-existing health issues, which ended up causing them long-term pain.



North America witnesses the highest sale of these products because of the high health awareness, developed medical infrastructure, and increasing cases of chronic diseases, such as cancer and heart diseases.



Seeing the rising number of people with chronic pain, healthcare companies are bringing about innovations in wearable medical devices and non-opioid pain medication.



The fastest chronic pain treatment market growth is expected to be witnessed in Asia-Pacific (APAC), which, being the most-populated region, is home to a huge patient pool. Thus, the growing geriatric population and number of people with chronic diseases, combined with the increasing awareness on chronic pain, offer lucrative opportunities to market players.



Key companies in the chronic pain treatment market include Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A., and Becton, Dickinson and Company. To gain the upper hand, they are engaging in partnerships, product launches, and partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06222439/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



