U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.00
    +15.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,236.00
    +108.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,392.25
    +47.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.80
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.90
    +0.61 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.25 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.70
    -0.13 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2233
    +0.0094 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9340
    -0.7450 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,754.11
    +1.93 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.07
    -20.40 (-5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,362.26
    +30.14 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

Chronic Pain Treatment Market Size (2022-2030)Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·5 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global chronic pain treatment Market was estimated at US$ 81.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 191.61 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 8.81 % from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenarios, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. Chronic pain treatment emerges as a promising option for treatment and improving the survival of COVID-19 patients.

The global chronic pain treatment devices market has been evaluated from four different perspectives –product type, indication, end user and region.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/chronic-pain-treatment-market/8030

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation’

Depending on the product type, the worldwide chronic pain treatments market is segmented as:

  • Drugs

  • Devices

  • Analgesic Infusion Pumps

Further, the drugs segment is sub-segmented into opioids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), anticonvulsants, antidepressants, and others. The drugs industry is estimated to have the largest market share in 2021. Numerous chronic pain diseases are on the rise, including lower back pain, intense headache or migraine pain, and facial agony, which is the main factor driving the market's expansion. Additionally, it is projected that the market for painkiller medications would grow throughout the forecast period as a result of things like a rising senior population globally, a sedentary lifestyle, and a rise in surgical procedures. Besides, the sub-segment opioids are found to be the most effective drug for the treatment of chronic pain. The primary method for treating moderate to severe pain related to cancer or other major illnesses is opioid medication. Numerous medical professional groups recognize the value of opioid therapy, and numerous case studies and extensive surveys show that it effectively reduces pain, improves function, and has a low risk of addiction.

Excerpts from ‘By Indication Segmentation’

On the basis of different indications perspective, the global chronic pain treatment market is distributed into:

  • Cancer Pain

  • Arthritic Pain

  • Acute Appendicitis

  • Neuropathic Pain

  • Chronic Pain

  • Post-Operative Pain

  • Fibromyalgia

  • Migraine

  • Bone Fracture

  • Muscle Sprain/Strain

Both patients and doctors struggle with the hard condition of musculoskeletal pain. For example, according to the WHO, 20-33% of individuals worldwide suffer from chronic musculoskeletal pain. Irrespective of age, gender, or economic situation, many adults have gone through one or more bouts of musculoskeletal pain at some point in their life. About 47% of the overall population is impacted. Of those, between 39 and 45 percent have persistent issues that demand medical attention. Also, the most prevalent form of arthritis, osteoarthritis, affects 43% of people under the age of 65, making age a significant risk factor to consider. The likelihood of developing chronic musculoskeletal pain increases with age. Thus, the rising elderly population is also influencing the growth of the global market. Over the forecast period, the oncology segment is anticipated to have the fastest CAGR. A rise in the number of cancer cases has resulted in a rise in the demand for products designed to lessen the pain brought on by nerve compression, tumor compression and other factors dependent on the course of the cancer. Additionally, the rising incidence of genetic illnesses like Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) is anticipated to fuel market expansion throughout the course of the forecast year.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global chronic pain treatment market is disseminated over North America, Asia Pacific regions, and the rest of the world. North America is reported to hold the highest CAGR in 201. The favorable healthcare infrastructure in North America, which makes it simple to get cutting-edge pain management equipment, contributed to the region's dominance of the global market, accounting for more than 46.00% of total revenue. A well-planned reimbursement environment in this region and growing government initiatives like the Affordable Care Act and Precision Medicine are also fostering industry expansion. The presence of well-established healthcare facilities, an elderly population that is expanding, and a high prevalence of hypertension and stroke are further factors driving the regional market. The market is anticipated to grow more quickly as the older population grows since they are more likely to have chronic illnesses. The market for pain management therapies in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate over the forecasted years. The strong market growth of the region is a result of rising healthcare expenditures, increased knowledge of neuropathic pain management, and a sizable patient base.

Request for Customization – https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/chronic-pain-treatment-market/8030

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’

Some of the important companies leading the global chronic pain treatment market are:

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Medtronic plc

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Novartis AG

  • AstraZeneca plc

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

  • WEX Pharmaceuticals

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Endo Health Solutions Inc.

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Sorrento Therapeutics

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

  • Purdue Pharma L.P.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Allergen Inc.

  • Mylan NV.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

  1. Who are the key players in the chronic pain treatment Market?

Answer: Pfizer Inc., Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., WEX Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Endo Health Solutions Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim.

  1. Is the chronic pain treatment Industry growing?

Answer: Growth Plus Reports states that the market size was US$ 81.36 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 191.61 billion by 2030

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Anavex Life Sciences Stock Could 5x Before 2025 -- Here's Why

    The biotech will first need to assuage the concerns of experts by elaborating on its latest clinical trial data.

  • The Failed Promise of Online Mental-Health Treatment

    Heavy advertising and other strategies from Silicon Valley’s playbook boost providers’ growth but not the quality of care.

  • Where Will Vertex Pharmaceuticals Be in 10 Years?

    For a company like Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), 10 years isn't a long time. The drug-development process takes between 12 and 14 years, on average, around 8 years of which are devoted to clinical-stage testing and the regulatory-review process.

  • AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi plus Imjudo recommended for approval in the EU

    The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency based its opinion on results from the Himalaya Phase 3 trial, and results from the Poseidon Phase 3 trial.

  • Are These Multibillion-Dollar Vaccine Stocks Still a Buy?

    Pharmaceutical companies Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw their shares rise 19.6% and 1.7%, respectively, on Tuesday after they announced impressive early results from their mRNA cancer vaccine to prevent melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. This would be a vaccine against cancer, not just against a virus that could cause cancer (like the human papillomavirus and hepatitis B virus vaccines). It's also different from two other "cancer vaccines," Sipuleucel-T and Talimogene laherparepvec, which are used on advanced prostate and melanoma patients, respectively, because this vaccine would be a preventative used on patients who have had prior melanomas excised by surgery and have not yet seen any signs of recurrence.

  • Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

    One in four sufferers commonly go two years undiagnosed, one study claims

  • One Million Could Die From COVID in China, New Projection Shows. Here’s What to Know

    The country of 1.4 billion has had some of the strictest COVID containment measures in place since the pandemic began

  • AstraZeneca’s Forxiga gets EU approval recommendation for symptomatic chronic heart failure

    The recommendation covers heart failure with reduced ejection fraction--a measure of the amount of blood the heart's left ventricle pumps with each heartbeat.

  • COVID hospital admissions boom in Florida, but intensive care units aren't so full

    It's the first time in the COVID pandemic that hospital admissions and ICU cases aren't rising together.

  • 'Unprecedented levels': South Shore Health sees influx of patients with early flu, RSV

    South Shore Health is grappling with lingering staffing shortages and a full emergency room as people battle a trifecta of respiratory illnesses.

  • Abcarian: Desperate abortion foes resort to new tactics while pregnant people find ways to thwart them

    Abortion may be illegal in some states, but the longed-for result of overturning Roe — an abortion-free utopia — is not exactly coming to pass.

  • 2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Beijing as virus surges

    Chinese health authorities on Monday announced two additional COVID-19 deaths, both in the capital Beijing, that were the first reported in weeks and come during an expected surge of illnesses after the nation eased its strict “zero-COVID” approach. China had not reported a death from COVID-19 since Dec. 4, even though unofficial reports of a new wave of cases are widespread. With the latest reported deaths, the National Health Commission raised China’s total to 5,237 deaths from COVID-19 in the past three years, out of 380,453 cases of illness — numbers that are much lower than in other major countries but also based on statistics and information-gathering methods that have come into question.

  • 36 injured, 11 seriously, during turbulent Hawaiian Airlines flight

    A total of 20 people aboard Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 were taken to two local hospitals, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services confirmed

  • Streets deserted in China's cities as new COVID surge looms

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Streets in major Chinese cities were eerily quiet on Sunday as people stayed home to protect themselves from a surge in COVID-19 cases that has hit urban centres from north to south. China is in the first of an expected three waves of COVID cases this winter, according to the country's chief epidemiologist, Wu Zunyou. China has not reported any COVID deaths since Dec. 7, when it abruptly ended most restrictions key to a zero-COVID tolerance policy following unprecedented public protests.

  • Oregon must 'stay the course' on soft heroin laws despite skyrocketing overdose rates: drug law proponents

    Oregon's trailblazing drug decriminalization law has come under fire amid a slow rollout and rise in overdose deaths. But proponents say much of the criticism is unfair.

  • The World Is Addicted to Chicken. So Is the Bird Flu Virus

    (Bloomberg) -- The bird flu outbreak ravaging global poultry flocks is now the worst since records began, driving a spike in the price of eggs, threatening free-range chicken and risking long-term impacts to animal health.Most Read from BloombergMusk Poll on Stepping Down as Twitter Chief Leans Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Titl

  • Are indoor holiday parties safe as COVID, flu and RSV spread? We asked three experts

    We posed the same questions about holiday gatherings to three California doctors. Here’s what they said.

  • 'I don't trust it:' Vaccine hesitancy lingers even as China COVID cases surge

    Headhunter Candice knows the COVID-19 infections engulfing Beijing and much of China will soon hit her home of Shenzhen city, but she would rather face it without a vaccine booster, saying she fears potential side effects more than the virus. The 28-year-old took two doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac last year, hoping it would make travel easier, but she has since grown more sceptical, citing stories from friends about health impacts, as well as similar health warnings on social media. Candice said she has refused to participate in recent vaccination drives organised by her local community.

  • How Can Tainted Spinach Cause Hallucinations?

    Delirium. Fever. Hallucinations. Not what you expect when adding baby spinach to a salad, but these are among the alarming symptoms dozens of Australians have experienced after consuming what are thought to be contaminated batches of the leafy greens. More than 100 people reported symptoms, including at least 54 who have sought medical help, after eating baby spinach that authorities believe to be tainted. Four major supermarket chains have recalled products containing the suspect spinach. Autho

  • What can parents do about RSV, hand, foot and mouth and other outbreaks at daycare? Here's what experts say

    "It feels like I'm getting a new email about an outbreak at daycare every week," one mom says. Here's what a pediatrician recommends doing.