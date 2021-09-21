Chronic Tacos Celebrates National Taco Day with Free Tacos with Purchase of a Drink on Oct. 4

The California-inspired Mexican grill continues their taco tradition

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic Tacos, the Southern California taco shop brand, is giving away FREE TACOS with the purchase of a drink on October 4th in celebration of National Taco Day. Customers will receive a free taco by purchasing any Coca-Cola fountain drink at participating locations. Offer available in-store only.

Chronic Taco Celebrates National Taco Day with Free Tacos with Purchase of a Drink on Oct. 4

"National Taco Day is our favorite day of the year," said Michael Mohammed, CEO and President of Chronic Tacos. "We are excited to help everyone celebrate with tacos again and can't wait to share our authentic flavors with everyone."

National Taco Day Free Taco offer includes Chicken, Carnitas, Al Pastor, and veggie tacos only with the purchase of a regular Coca-Cola fountain drink. Offer excludes fish, shrimp, steak, Beyond Beef and potato tacos. One taco per customer at participating locations.

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #TacoLife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service. Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you'll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as the California Burrito and Chronic Fries. Guests are able to walk down the prep line, and see their items being made, whilst adding all the toppings they can imagine. The menu also features kid's meals, all day breakfast, and an array of vegetarian, gluten-free, and vegan options, as well as choices of: Carne Asada (Premium, Grass-Fed Steak), Carnitas (Pork), Al Pastor (Pork), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Beyond Beef (100% Plant-Based Protein), and Beer- Battered or Sautéed Mahi Mahi (Fish) and Shrimp.

The #TacoLife is all about good food, good vibes and good experiences, so to capitalize on this, each taco shop features original artistic designs inspired by traditional "Day of the Dead" art along with lively, engaging music. No matter what Chronic Tacos you visit, you are sure to have an unforgettable experience. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

