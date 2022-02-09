Cult classic JRPG 'Chrono Cross' is getting a remaster for consoles and PC

A remaster of Japanese role-playing classic Chrono Cross is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Nintendo announced The Radical Dreamers Edition of Chrono Cross on Wednesday during its first Direct of 2022. Like many of Square Enix's recent Final Fantasy remasters, you can turn off enemy encounters so you can enjoy the story without having to fight countless battles to level your party. What's more, in addition to better graphics, Nintendo said the remaster features an enhanced version of Yasunori Mitsuda's classic soundtrack. The title of the remaster comes from Radical Dreamers, a related 1996 text-based adventure Square released on the Satellaview.

If you're a fan of JRPGs, Chrono Cross needs no introduction. It's an indirect sequel to the seminal Chrono Trigger, which first came out on SNES in 1995. Chrono Cross takes place in the same world as its illustrious predecessor but features an entirely new cast. As protagonist Serge, you can recruit more than 40 other characters to your party. And depending on the choices you make throughout the story, there are 12 different endings to experience. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition comes to consoles and PC on April 7th. The game is available to pre-order today.

Update 6:00PM ET: Following Nintendo Direct, Square Enix Japan released a trailer for Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition that revealed the remaster is also coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.