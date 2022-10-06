U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,749.31
    -33.97 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,007.64
    -266.23 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,062.50
    -86.14 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.10
    -11.59 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.09
    +0.33 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.90
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    20.47
    -0.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9828
    -0.0056 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1200
    -0.0121 (-1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8700
    +0.2600 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,936.64
    +124.70 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.22
    -8.90 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,975.72
    -76.90 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.77 (+0.70%)
     

Chronosphere Wins Comparably Award for Best Company Perks and Benefits

·3 min read

Perks such as parental leave, life coaching, and mental health support bolster Chronosphere's standing as a great place to work

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronosphere, the only cloud native observability platform that puts engineering organizations back in control by taming rampant data growth and cloud native complexity, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2022 Comparably Award winner in the Best Perks & Benefits category. The Comparably Awards are based entirely on employee feedback across nearly 20 core culture metrics from leadership and work environment to compensation and outlook.

Chronosphere (PRNewsfoto/Chronosphere)
Chronosphere (PRNewsfoto/Chronosphere)

"Chronosphere has always been a people-first organization that prides itself on providing a flexible, supportive, and collaborative environment where colleagues are empowered to  solve complex challenges for large-scale cloud native companies," said Chronosphere co-founder and CEO Martin Mao. "This honor underscores our commitment to a culture that makes employee well-being a priority. We will continue  to raise the bar in ways that validate our company as a desirable place to work."

As a Series C startup with $1B+ valuation and rapid growth, Chronosphere employees benefit from  strong career-advancement opportunities. The company has a remote-first, distributed workforce with more than 225 employees, and hubs located in Seattle, New York and Europe. Most importantly, Chronosphere maintains a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and provides industry-leading benefits such as flexible time off, training, parental leave, life coaching, fitness and well-being spending accounts, and free lunches. The company also makes it a tradition to celebrate their anniversary, or Chronoversary, with in-person gatherings. This year's celebration was a company-wide gathering of employees in Puerto Rico to celebrate recent milestones and major accomplishments.

About Chronosphere

Chronosphere is the only cloud native observability platform that puts engineering organizations back in control by taming rampant data growth and cloud native complexity while accelerating innovation. Faster alerts and issue resolution ensures responsive and reliable cloud native workloads underlying the most valuable services at leading organizations like DoorDash, Robinhood, and Abnormal Security. Teams at organizations of all sizes trust Chronosphere to help them drive competitive advantage and world-class customer experiences while reducing engineering burnout and eliminating lock-in. Chronosphere is a remote-first company, backed by Greylock, Lux Capital, General Atlantic, Addition and Founders Fund. For more information, visit https://chronosphere.io or follow @chronosphereio.

About Comparably Awards

Comparably Awards is an annual series launched in late 2017 highlighting the best CEOs and places to work by those who know best – employees. Based solely on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com, workers answer structured questions (in yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, and multiple-choice formats) spanning 16 different workplace topics, from compensation, perks, and benefits to work-life balance, career growth, and leadership. Each answer is then given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size. The final data set of winners are compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies within a 12-month period.

Additional resources

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chronosphere-wins-comparably-award-for-best-company-perks-and-benefits-301642443.html

SOURCE Chronosphere

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Saudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main market of Asia largely steady and lowered those for Europe, going against expectations it would hike them and pile more pressure on consumers a day after OPEC+ opted to slash production.State-controlled Saudi Aramco left its key Arab Light grade for November shipments to Asia unchanged from this month at $5.85 a barrel above the regional benchmark. Refi

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Judge in Twitter lawsuit against Elon Musk says proceedings will continue

    A legal filing made public Wednesday in the court battle between Twitter Inc. and Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk shows that the judge expects the proceedings to continue despite a letter from Musk stating he intends to go through with his proposed $44 billion takeover of the social network if Twitter drops the lawsuit. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court wrote in the filing that a stay has not been filed with the court, so she expects that plans, including a delay

  • Here’s What Goldman to UBS Say About Oil After Big OPEC+ Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ alliance agreed to its biggest production cut since the start of the pandemic in Vienna on Wednesday, a move that drew a swift rebuke from the US and prompted Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to increase its price forecast for global benchmark Brent crude this quarter.Here’s what leading analysts have to say about the oil market after the group pledged to slash daily output by 2 million barrels from November:Morgan Stanley“Brent will find its way to $100 a barrel quicker than we

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola's Stock

    With over three dozen stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, there's one company that Warren Buffett clearly has an ongoing love affair with because he's owned it for over 30 years and says he will never sell it: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway has generated average annual returns of 20%, or almost double what the S&P 500 has achieved in the same time. Although not even Buffett strictly follows that advice, his purchase of Coca-Cola stock highlights the idea and underscores why the soft drink maker comprises almost 8% of his holdings.

  • 10 energy stocks that are analysts’ favorites as OPEC makes oil-production cuts

    The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries has agreed on a drastic cut to the global supply. The speculation has helped oil reverse its recent declines. William Watts explained why the actual production cuts by the OPEC+ group might not turn out as expected.

  • Which of These Casino Stocks Is a Hotter Buy?

    Casino-based resorts have certainly changed over the years. The word casino translates to "small house," and the first casinos were just that -- small, dimly lit gambling venues. Over time, casinos evolved into colossal resorts, complete with entertainment, convention facilities, luxury shopping malls, theme parks, pools, and fine dining.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock Surges On Update For Strong Q3

    Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock surged Wednesday after it signaled natural gas prices would support already strong third-quarter expectations. Despite steep growth estimates, the energy giant projects it will not match its record profits from Q2 as oil prices have retreated along with refining and chemical segment profits. Exxon reported its operating profit could come in at around $11 billion in...

  • Germany pleads for U.S. and EU to do more to help with energy crisis

    Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.

  • Supply chains still hampering automakers in various ways, analyst explains

    Supply chain issues have hampered the industry since the beginning of the pandemic, but analysts following the industry say that automakers have offered mixed signals about the state of the market.

  • These 2 Blue-Chip Energy Stocks Jumped Wednesday Despite the Falling Market

    Investors got a little fear back on Wednesday, although the major market indexes ended the day well off their lows. Bond yields also moved higher, reversing course and reminding investors that the bear market hasn't proven itself to be over just yet. Energy stocks got a boost on Wednesday as oil prices moved higher by about $1.50 per barrel to finish above the $88 mark.

  • Biden Weighs Options After OPEC+ Moves to Cut Oil Output

    The White House threatened to join with Congress in efforts to reduce the cartel’s control over energy prices, including suing it on antitrust grounds.

  • U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Climbing Again and May Get Worse

    Gasoline prices are ticking up after a roughly 100-day decline, threatening to inflict new pain on consumers who have been grappling with widespread inflation for more than a year.

  • Morgan Stanley sees tighter oil market ahead, ups Q1 forecasts

    OPEC+, which groups members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, agreed to cut their output target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) at a meeting in Vienna on Wednesday after spending most of the last two years adding back production slashed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Morgan Stanley raised its first-quarter 2023 Brent price forecast to $100 per barrel from $95 per barrel, noting: "Brent will find its way to $100 per barrel quicker than we estimated before."

  • Game company Roblox enabled girl's sexual exploitation, lawsuit claims

    A lawsuit filed in San Francisco on Tuesday accuses online gaming firm Roblox Corp of enabling a California girl's sexual and financial exploitation by adult men. The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco Superior Court, also targets online chat company Discord Inc, Snapchat parent Snap Inc and Instagram parent Meta Platforms Inc. Snap and Meta are already facing dozens of similar lawsuits. Roblox and Snap could not immediately be reached.

  • U.S. oil groups urge Biden to take fuel export ban off table -letter

    (Reuters) -The largest U.S. oil trade groups said on Tuesday that they have "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The joint letter from the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufactures to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm represents the latest volley in a clash between the oil industry and the Biden administration over high energy prices. President Joe Biden has made battling an energy-led surge in consumer prices a top priority and has repeatedly chided oil companies for earning bumper profits at a time of record gasoline prices.