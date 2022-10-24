Chrysalix Venture Capital Announces the Appointment of Greg Allen to its Vancouver-based Investment Team

Chrysalix Venture Capital

Vancouver, Canada and Delft, Netherlands, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chrysalix Venture Capital, a global technology venture capital firm that specializes in transformational industrial innovation, is pleased to announce that Greg Allen has joined its Vancouver-based investment team. Greg is an experienced CEO, turnaround leader and board member at multinational technology companies. At Chrysalix, he will be responsible for supporting the investment team with selected portfolio companies in director and observer roles. Greg will also lead key aspects of Chrysalix’s operational activities and is a member of the Chrysalix investment committee.

Greg has 30 years technical, operations, sales, and governance roles in public and private companies. He has led teams delivering growth and turnaround strategies across many industries, including global manufacturing services, industrial products, cleantech, telecoms, enterprise computing, IoT and cloud services. Greg holds an MBA from Napier University, Edinburgh, and holds the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors ICD.D professional designation.

Chrysalix Managing Partner Fred van Beuningen commented; “We continue to grow our global investment team with start-up, scale-up and governance expertise to support our RoboValley Industry 4.0 fund and as we look towards our next fund focused on supporting industrial companies with their carbon neutral targets. Greg brings a wealth of leadership and governance experience to the team and will be assisting in both Chrysalix operations and portfolio company oversight.”

Greg Allen commented; “I am excited to be part of a team that are recognized leaders in driving investment in innovation for hard to abate, resource intensive industries. The Chrysalix RoboValley Fund portfolio already has some impressive investments in areas such as metals circularity, EV battery manufacturing analytics, and minerals discovery using AI. I am looking forward to supporting the investment team and portfolio companies as they move toward scale-up mode and also working with the team as we expand globally with new funds."

About Chrysalix Venture Capital

Chrysalix is a technology focused venture capital firm that builds, mentors and connects high growth companies. Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2001, and with offices also in Delft, Netherlands, Chrysalix has built its reputation on bringing disruptive innovation to the world’s largest industries by focusing on where technology meets physical science. The firm’s investments include breakthrough technologies like smart mining, power conversion chips, sensors for process automation and control, fast charging electric vehicle infrastructure, battery intelligence, CO2 capture, wastewater management, and fusion energy. Chrysalix has one of the strongest investment teams in the industry with deep energy, industrial technology and entrepreneurial expertise, and is backed by more than 20 international blue-chip industrial and financial investors. The Chrysalix RoboValley Fund is the firm’s second fund under management focused on industrial innovation.

