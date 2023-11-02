Chrysler Building Owner Under Fire as Property Empire Teeters

(Bloomberg) -- Over a decade of rapid growth, Rene Benko lured some of Europe’s richest investors and lapped up high-profile property including New York’s Chrysler Building. Now he’s fighting to stay in control of his company.

Rising interest rates, plunging valuations and a cash squeeze have left Signa Holding GmbH’s investors knocking at the Austrian tycoon’s door. Bondholders in a development unit have hired a legal adviser for talks with the company. Shareholders have called on him to hand over the reins to a restructuring expert, according to German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Benko, 46, had sought to escape industrywide headwinds by building the tallest tower in north Germany, a project that Chancellor Olaf Scholz once championed when he was mayor of Hamburg. But construction work at the Elbtower has been suspended due to financial arrears, and questions linger over his plans to renovate the Hotel Bauer in Venice.

It’s a rapid turn of events for the self-made mogul who has long drawn questions about his firm’s exponential growth and complex dealings. Europe’s property market is reeling from the cheap-money era, and the slump has hit developers particularly hard, with fallout felt across Germany and Sweden.

Last month, Signa said it was withdrawing an equity commitment to its online sports retail business. Signa Sports United had failed to achieve a profitable quarter since a SPAC-listing in 2021, and had earlier announced plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange after a 97% price slump.

Those jitters have spread to his real estate business, which include the Selfridges department store in London and a network of German warehouses that are already insolvent.

A Signa spokesman didn’t respond to messages seeking comment. Benko didn’t respond to a call and messages seeking comment.

The bonds of his smaller development unit lost two-thirds of their value this week after the company said it was facing liquidity difficulties and was looking to hire advisers for an overhaul.

Holders of the €300 million ($319 million) notes due in 2026 — now his only publicly traded security — hired Kirkland & Ellis to advise them on discussions with the company, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

The shareholders calling for his resignation include Austrian construction magnate Hans Peter Haselsteiner and Swiss chocolate executive Ernst Tanner, Handelsblatt reported Thursday, citing a letter sent to Benko.

“A crisis management to save the company” is only possible if Benko immediately steps back, the shareholders said, noting they had lost hope for trust-based cooperation, according to Handelsblatt.

