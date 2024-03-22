Advertisement
Chrysler and Dodge parent recalling 318,000 vehicles over potentially faulty airbag parts

Rob Wile
The parent company of Chrysler and Dodge is recalling a total of 318,000 vehicles over airbag parts that can potentially shatter and cause injury.

The parent, Stellantis, said in documents posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website that affected vehicles' side airbag inflators can explode and hurl shrapnel inside the vehicle.

The recall affects Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles from the 2018 through 2021 model years.

Stellantis said it had received no reports of injuries.

Dealers have been instructed to replace the faulty parts free of charge.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

