U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,426.03
    +28.58 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,369.46
    +149.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,566.62
    +195.04 (+1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.12
    +26.18 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.94
    +2.34 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,984.50
    +8.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    +0.27 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    +0.0053 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6550
    -0.0700 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3089
    +0.0086 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4120
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,230.93
    +1,060.32 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.51
    +23.87 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Chrysler Explores Variations of Brand's Electrified Future With Reveal of Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept at 2022 New York International Auto Show

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STLA

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Chrysler today unveiled a &quot;Graphite&quot; variation of its all-electric Airflow Concept at the 2022 New York International Auto Show. The Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept features a new Galaxy Black exterior and Cyprus Copper interior and exterior accents to bring out a sleek, refined new personality for the Airflow Concept&#39;s official global auto show debut.
Chrysler today unveiled a "Graphite" variation of its all-electric Airflow Concept at the 2022 New York International Auto Show. The Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept features a new Galaxy Black exterior and Cyprus Copper interior and exterior accents to bring out a sleek, refined new personality for the Airflow Concept's official global auto show debut.

  • Chrysler unveils an alter-ego version of its all-electric Chrysler Airflow Concept at the 2022 New York International Auto Show

  • Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept embodies Chrysler's new contemporary, tech-forward design, showcasing a sleek, sophisticated Galaxy Black exterior body color paired with Cyprus Copper accents inside and out

  • Combination of Galaxy Black exterior and Cyprus Copper features throughout the spacious interior, along the panoramic glass roof and on select surfaces of the 22-inch wheels work together to create a refined, sophisticated design

  • Chrysler reinforces commitment to launch its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) by 2025 and full battery-electric portfolio by 2028

  • All-electric Chrysler Airflow Concept integrates leading-edge drive-system technology with intuitive AI and connected-vehicle technology that delivers up to 400-mile range and fast-charging functionality

  • Airflow's seamlessly connected STLA SmartCockpit, powered by STLA Brain, enables an extension of digital, work and home environments, all in sync to create a personalized experience for every passenger

  • Chrysler Airflow's STLA Brain platform is fully over-the-air (OTA) capable; designed to quickly deliver new and upgraded features and functions that enhance and improve the vehicle throughout the ownership experience

  • The Chrysler Airflow includes STLA AutoDrive to deliver Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities, which will also be upgradable via OTA updates

Chrysler today unveiled a Graphite variation of its all-electric Airflow Concept at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

The Chrysler Airflow Concept originally debuted at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, but with the new Graphite, Chrysler offers a reimagined look at the brand's journey to a fully electric future.

The Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept features a new Galaxy Black exterior and Cyprus Copper interior and exterior accents to bring out a sleek, refined new personality for the Airflow Concept's official global auto show debut.

Chrysler also announced in January at CES that the brand will launch its first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) by 2025 and offer an all-electric Chrysler vehicle lineup by 2028.

"The Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept, the latest version of our all-electric concept, represents the many possibilities on our brand's road to an all-electric future," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO - Stellantis. "This new persona of the Airflow highlights the flexibility of the Chrysler brand's future design direction and our ability to create personalities reflective of our diverse customers. As our brand evolves to offer a full battery-electric vehicle portfolio, we are completely rethinking and reinventing the customer experience. Project Ingenuity is an initiative in which we collaborate with customers on our future innovations and services, offering uniquely personalized and delightful customer experiences throughout the purchase, service and ownership journey."

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept
The early development of the Airflow included several potential design expressions for the all-electric concept, including the Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept.

The Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept features a Galaxy Black exterior body color, inspired by a sophisticated urban mindset that feels at home navigating amid big city skylines. The Galaxy Black hue also provides a vivid contrast to the Arctic White exterior previously shown on the Airflow Concept at CES.

The Galaxy Black exterior unites with Cyprus Copper accents both inside and out to imprint the latest Airflow iteration with its own refined, sophisticated design. Cyprus Copper accents highlight the top of the panoramic glass roof as well as select surfaces of the 22-inch wheels.

The Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept interior is modern and spacious, integrating the lightness of Ice Grey and warmth of Cyprus Copper accents to achieve a rich interior feel. Evoking the appeal of a first-class lounge that delivers a comfortable space between home and work, the interior boasts premium features and finishes, using sustainable materials and a calming color palette, creating a greater feeling of spaciousness and comfort.

Visit the Chrysler newsroom to read the full release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chrysler-explores-variations-of-brands-electrified-future-with-reveal-of-chrysler-airflow-graphite-concept-at-2022-new-york-international-auto-show-301524794.html

SOURCE Stellantis

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Nervous investors should make a point of keeping the bigger, bullish picture in mind even when that's not easy to do.

  • Tesla Roadster reservations are back — with a big deposit

    For those who worship at the altar of Tesla, another (financial) offering can be made. Tesla has once again, albeit quietly, made reservations available for the second-gen Tesla Roadster.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • The Morning After: Tesla's cheaper Model Y is almost here

    Today’s tech headlines: Tesla’s cheaper Model Y is incoming, FIFA launches its own soccer streaming service, GoPro's 'Bones' is a stripped-down Hero cam for drones.

  • Honda Unleashes Heavy Weapons Against Tesla, GM and Ford

    The race to compete in the electric vehicle market is heating up, as major automaker Honda announced a slew of new products to take on an increasingly popular sector. With gas prices soaring to new highs and inflation hitting more than 8%, consumers are looking for ways to save money at the pump. Many have turned to buying electric vehicles, or attempting to do so — the market for even used EVs has seen an avalanche of demand for a limited supply.

  • GM and Ford Join Tesla in Race to Secure EV Battery Material Supplies

    Ford, GM, and Tesla are trying to secure critical materials for EV batteries, particularly as prices rise.

  • Lucid Draws 2 Powerful Weapons in Battle Against Tesla

    The competition in the market for ultra-luxurious electric vehicles is likely to get fierce, particularly between Lucid and Tesla.

  • Toyota Launches Its Very First EV

    Electric vehicle makers could be seeing a new competitor in their rear view mirrors. With the all-electric BZ4X, Toyota is finally joining the EV race as the Japanese automaker looks to compete with the likes of Tesla , Ford , General Motors , Volkswagen and electric truck start-up Rivian . Most of Toyota's current EV sales are hybrids powered by a combination of battery-powered and internal combustion engine motors.

  • Toyota's first EV will start at $42,000

    While the Prius is one of the most well-known hybrid cars on the market, this spring Toyota is finally releasing its first proper battery electric vehicle in the bZ4X, which will start at $42,000.

  • Why Nio Shares Dropped Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) investors are trying to balance new catalysts for the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker with a short-term issue that has Nio's production on hold. Nio started deliveries of its newest offering -- and first sedan model -- late last month. The ET7 is a luxury sedan that will compete with Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S, which it makes in the U.S. company's Shanghai factory.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: With Shanghai Locked Down, This Upstart May Seize Tesla's EV Crown

    Tesla Shanghai has been closed for several days due to Covid shudowns. BYD sales could overtake Tesla in Q2.

  • Autonomous Cruise car encounter with police raises policy questions

    While the car came to a stop, as video of the incident shows, there's policy to be established when it comes to interactions between autonomous vehicles and police. Originally published on Instagram, the video shows the car -- one of Cruise's Chevy Cruises -- in the city's Richmond District pulling over to the side of the road when signaled to do so by an officer, ahead of an intersection. The policeperson walks toward the car and attempts unsuccessfully to open the driver-side door, at which point the Cruise vehicle begins to drive down the road -- only to pull over again and activate its hazards.

  • Honda announces a pair of high-performance EVs in $40B drive

    Honda announced plans to release a pair of electric sports cars. One is a specialty model, and the other is a NSX-like flagship.

  • Self-driving car stopped by San Francisco police

    Video shows how law enforcers are having to adapt to a new era of autonomous vehicles.

  • Ford Mustang next generation's interior exposed in spy photos

    One of our spy shooters managed to catch a next-gen Ford Mustang test car with much of its interior in plain view.

  • Nissan Gets Ready for Solid-State EV Batteries

    Nissan opens a prototype production facility for solid-state batteries in Japan, as it prepares to launch pilot production in 2024.

  • Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica boasts STO power and RWD

    Lamborghini introduced a new version of the Huracan called Tecnica that features the STO's 631-horsepower V10 engine and rear-wheel-drive.

  • Toyota To Launch Its New Electric SUV On May 12 In Japan

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) plans to launch its new electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), bZ4X BEV, on May 12 in Japan. The battery-electric vehicle (BEV) dedicated platform is a first for Toyota. It aims to offer power efficiency (128Wh/km), a cruising range for practical driving of 559 km, and a battery retention ratio of 90% after 10 years. In Japan, all vehicles will be leased to eliminate customer concerns regarding BEVs, while implementing battery management for all vehicles to promote t

  • This crowdsourced site shames car dealers for huge markups

    The practice of record-high markups has grown common enough to trigger pushback from car companies and buyers.

  • Edmunds: 2022 Subaru BRZ vs. 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF

    Subaru has fully redesigned its BRZ sport coupe for 2022. Like the previous-generation car, this new BRZ is small and lightweight. The Mazda MX-5 Miata convertible, meanwhile, has been giving drivers affordable top-down thrills for over three decades.