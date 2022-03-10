U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,234.48
    -43.40 (-1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,032.24
    -254.01 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,033.28
    -222.27 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.12
    -25.17 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.25
    +1.55 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.30
    +8.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.44 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1020
    -0.0054 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9930
    +0.0450 (+2.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3136
    -0.0047 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9580
    +0.0990 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,221.33
    -3,141.18 (-7.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    879.66
    -0.86 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,106.38
    -84.34 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Chrysler Pacifica, Ram 1500 Earn Autotrader Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 Recognition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STLA

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited and Ram 1500 Laramie are celebrating spots on Autotrader&#x002019;s list of Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2022, which highlights the best interiors among the most affordable new cars.
The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited and Ram 1500 Laramie are celebrating spots on Autotrader’s list of Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2022, which highlights the best interiors among the most affordable new cars.

  • Chrysler Pacifica Limited and Ram 1500 Laramie earn honors on Autotrader's list of Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2022

  • Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan over the last six years, recognized for the Limited model's clever storage, connectivity and easy-access features, as well as luxurious and spacious seating and attractive finishes and materials

  • Ram 1500 Laramie highlighted for interior's balance of boldness and confident elegance and shield-shaped center stack that houses infotainment touchscreen and control array

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited and Ram 1500 Laramie are celebrating spots on Autotrader's list of Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2022, which highlights the best interiors among the most affordable new cars.

"The features and quality of new-car interiors have grown by leaps and bounds over the last several years," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "Even as new-car prices have increased in the last few years as a result of pandemic-induced supply shortages, car shoppers can rest assured that many of today's affordable vehicles offer interior features that were available only on luxury vehicles not too long ago."

The interior of the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited was recognized by Autotrader for delivering younger passengers clever storage, connectivity and easy-access features, while also offering adults sophisticated design, luxurious and spacious seating, and attractive finishes and materials throughout the cabin. Interior features of the Pacifica include class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and the Uconnect 5 system, which offers an intuitive user experience.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie features a standard leather-trim 40/20/40 front bench seat and six-passenger seating. Autotrader cited the Ram 1500 Laramie interior's balance of boldness and confident elegance, also noting the most striking cabin feature as the shield-shaped center stack that houses the infotainment touchscreen and control array.

To learn more about the Best Interiors Under $50,000 for 2022 from Autotrader, including pricing, photos, detailed vehicle information and available inventory, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/best-interiors-under-50000.

Chrysler Pacifica
Stellantis and Chrysler brand continue to lead the minivan segment with the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica. The first minivan to offer both gas and hybrid powertrains and still the only one in the segment to offer a plug-in hybrid, the Pacifica lineup includes the premium people-mover Pinnacle model, which features the most luxurious interior in its class. The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica delivers an athletic exterior appearance, available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating, more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry, a FamCAM interior camera that features a bird's-eye view of rear-facing child-seat occupants, next-generation Uconnect 5 connectivity and loads of comfort, capability and interior storage.

The Pacifica Hybrid, the first hybrid minivan, delivers more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Pacifica Hybrid features a Stellantis-designed, innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine that alleviates range anxiety and delivers peace of mind to customers. Pacifica Hybrid is designed to offer a seamless driving experience, with no need for the driver to select between electric and hybrid modes.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to hold its status as the most awarded minivan six years in a row with more than 160 honors and industry accolades. As the first to introduce the minivan and through six generations of the vehicle, the Chrysler brand has innovated 117 minivan firsts, including nearly 40 minivan-first features on the Pacifica. The company has sold more than 15 million minivans globally since 1983, twice as many as any other manufacturer in the past 37 years.

Ram 1500
The 2022 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque 48-volt mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. The Ram 1500 is America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, and is rated at an unsurpassed 33 miles per gallon (mpg) highway, delivering up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel.

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.

As a segment disrupter, the Uconnect 5 system with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the segment in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views, and content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The 2022 Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional active-level four-corner air suspension.

Stellantis
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

Follow company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Company website: www.stellantis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna
Twitter: @StellantisNA
YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited and Ram 1500 Laramie are celebrating spots on Autotrader&#x002019;s list of Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2022, which highlights the best interiors among the most affordable new cars.
The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited and Ram 1500 Laramie are celebrating spots on Autotrader’s list of Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2022, which highlights the best interiors among the most affordable new cars.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chrysler-pacifica-ram-1500-earn-autotrader-best-car-interiors-under-50-000-recognition-301499526.html

SOURCE Stellantis

Recommended Stories

  • BMW Hit by News That Could Slow Its Efforts Against Tesla

    German high-end vehicle manufacturer BMW is going off the road as it tries to win against Tesla in electrification.

  • Why General Motors Stock Just Popped

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) stock is up 5.9% as of 12:35 p.m. ET Wednesday -- and PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) has jumped 2.8% -- after The Wall Street Journal reported that the two companies are teaming up on a program "to test the use of electric vehicles to power homes during [power] outages." General Motors will provide the electric vehicles (EVs), "equipped with cutting-edge bidirectional charging technology," for this test project, which is scheduled to begin this summer.

  • U.S. FAA finalizes Boeing 777 safety directives after fan blade failures

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it is finalizing three safety directives for some grounded Boeing 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines that will allow them to return to service. The new final airworthiness directives cover Boeing 777s like a United Airlines 777 that failed shortly after takeoff from Denver in February 2021, showering debris over nearby cities. The FAA said the new directives, which were proposed in December after three reported in-flight fan blade failures, require enhanced inspections and modifications that will allow Boeing 777-200 and -300 airplanes equipped with those Pratt & Whitney engines to resume flights after being grounded for more than a year.

  • What Ford's split means for its Kentucky plans

    Ford and SK Innovation have a joint venture that plans to invest $6 billion in two new battery plants in Kentucky. We've reached out to see how those plans will be affected by news of its recent split.

  • Lucid, Rivian and Fisker Miss a Huge Opportunity to Knock Tesla Out

    In sport, the challengers know that they must solidify the rare opportunities that will present themselves to bring down the big favorites. The recent surge in oil prices, which translates into an explosion in the price of a gallon of gasoline at the pump, is one of those rare opportunities for Tesla's young rivals. In view of the surge in the price of gasoline, we can logically speculate that consumers will show interest in electric vehicles.

  • Tesla to pay Ukrainian employees for at least three months if they’re called to fight Russian invasion

    Tesla also praised employees for helping bring Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine

  • Boeing Stock Is Rising. A New Buy Rating Is on the Radar.

    Boeing stock is rising faster than the market after an analyst launched coverage with a Buy rating. Boeing (ticker: BA) stock is up 4.4% in early trading Wednesday. Langenberg analyst Brian Langenberg initiated coverage of the commercial aerospace giant with a Buy.

  • Russia says China refuses to supply aircraft parts after sanctions

    Russia's aviation sector is being squeezed by Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, with Russia's foreign ministry warning this week that the safety of Russian passenger flights was under threat. Agencies including Interfax quoted Valery Kudinov, a Rosaviatsia official responsible for maintaining airplane airworthiness, as saying that Russia would look for opportunities to source parts from countries including Turkey and India after a failed attempt to obtain them from China.

  • 1964 Pontiac Catalina Turns Up In Abandoned Forest Grave

    After decades of sitting under roots and vines this car is ready to make another appearance on the road.

  • Why Your Tesla, Lucid, or Rivian Might Soon Cost More

    The Russia-Ukraine war is having an inflationary impact in many areas, and electric cars may be one of them.

  • Boeing notches order from DHL Express for six new 777 freighter jets

    Freighter jets made up more than 10% of Boeing’s gross orders in the first two months of 2022 as shippers continue to lean on air freight to respond to increased global e-commerce sales.

  • Pre-War Mercedes Breaks Record In Online Auction

    A 1927 Mercedes-Benz 680 S Sport/4 is now the priciest car to sell via an online auction.

  • High gas prices not expected to affect local summer tourism

    High gas prices not expected to affect local summer tourism

  • Edmunds: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs. Tesla Model Y

    For two years, the Tesla Model Y has led this burgeoning niche with longer range estimates, cutting-edge driver aids and an established charging network. Hyundai introduces the Ioniq 5, the latest member of the Ioniq family of vehicles, as its first electric vehicle designed from the ground up. Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out.

  • Grant Shapps ‘impounds’ private jet linked to Roman Abramovich’s oligarch friend

    A private jet linked to a Russian oligarch friend of Roman Abramovich was “impounded” on the orders of Grant Shapps amid claims it may have breached a flight ban over the UK.

  • Attorney general sues 2 Rhode Island car dealers, alleging deceptive pricing

    The state AG is accusing Grieco Toyota and Grieco Honda of deceptive pricing practices. The CEO of Grieco Automotive Group denies the charges.

  • Tesla tells U.S. lawmakers Autopilot requires 'constant monitoring'

    Tesla Inc defended the safety benefits of its advanced driver assistance system Autopilot and its Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability but acknowledged they require "constant monitoring and attention of the driver." Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey wrote Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Feb. 8 raising "significant concerns" about the electric-car maker's Autopilot and FSD systems which have prompted scrutiny from safety regulators. In a previously unreported March 4 letter to the senators, Tesla's senior director, public policy and business development Rohan Patel, said the features enhance the ability of its customers "to drive safer than the average driver in the U.S."

  • Sunken Felicity Ace Was Carrying Car Collector’s Bentley

    Philanthropist and businessman Ernie Boch Jr. was waiting on his Bentley, but now it’s sleeping with the fishes.

  • REWIND: Watch the return of the microbus: the VW ID. Buzz

    Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric minivan has been revealed. You can watch the reveal of the modern microbus right here.

  • BMW recalls vehicles for 3rd time due to engine fire risk

    BMW is recalling more than 917,000 older cars and SUVs in the U.S. — most for a third time — to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires. The recall covers many 3 Series, 5 Series, 1 Series, X5, X3, and Z4 vehicles from the 2006 through 2013 model years. Documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say there could be an electrical short in the positive crankcase ventilation valve heater.