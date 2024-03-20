Advertisement
Chrysler to recall over 38,000 vehicles on potential airbag deployment issues

Reuters
·1 min read
The New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) -Chrysler is recalling 38,164 vehicles due to an issue which can prevent the driver's airbag from deploying in a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

The Stellantis-owned automaker is recalling certain 2023-2024 Ram 1500, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Wagoneer vehicles, among others, as the steering column control module on them may not be welded properly, potentially affecting the driver's airbag, the US regulator said.

Dealers will inspect and replace the steering column control module, as necessary, free of charge.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

