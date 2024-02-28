Chrysler recalls more than 338,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles for crash risk

Recalled Jeeps may be more prone to a loss of driving control.

Chrysler has recalled more than 300,000 Jeeps due to the potential for loss of vehicle control, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall, submitted to the administration by Chrysler on Feb. 22, affects certain 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles produced between December 2020 and May 2023.

According to Chrysler, impacted vehicles are prone to losing control thanks to steering knuckle separation. Affected cars may experience a separation of the upper control arm ball joint from the steering knuckle, causing the wheel to fall outward and resulting in a loss of control.

Roughly 338,238 Jeeps are included in the recall. Chrysler said 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles produced between Dec. 3, 2020 and May 30, 2023, are affected, as well as 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokees produced between Dec. 19, 2021 and May 30, 2023.

How to get your Jeep fixed

Owners of affected vehicles can go to a Chrysler dealership for repairs and have the upper control arm pinch bolts replaced free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on April 12, 2024.

Owners may also contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is 10B.

Check if your car is recalled

Consumers can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's database for new recalls using their car's vehicle identification number (VIN).

