Chrysos Corporation Limited's (ASX:C79) P/S Is On The Mark

When close to half the companies in the Commercial Services industry in Australia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.5x, you may consider Chrysos Corporation Limited (ASX:C79) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 34.1x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Chrysos' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Chrysos certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Chrysos' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 90% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 73% each year as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 9.1% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this information, we can see why Chrysos is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What Does Chrysos' P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Chrysos' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

