Chrysos Corporation Limited's (ASX:C79) Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Chrysos Corporation Limited's (ASX:C79) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Chrysos Corporation Limited engages in the development and supply of mining technology. The AU$454m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a AU$3.9m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$3.3m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Chrysos' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Chrysos is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Australian Commercial Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$200k in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 71% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Chrysos' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 4.0% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

