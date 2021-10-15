U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

CHSE Event Protocol Story (CERPEN): Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Socializes New Protocols to Revive Event Business in Medan

·3 min read

MEDAN, Indonesia, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has held the Cleanliness, Health, Safety, Environment Sustainability (CHSE) Event Protocol Story (CERPEN) campaign for public and local media in Medan, North Sumatra, on October 13, 2021.

(left to right): Gina Febriona, MC; Eddy Wardoyo, Deputy Secretary of Tourism and Event Organizer; Irwansyah Harahap, Director Toba Caldera Music Festival; Glenn Biondi Hutajulu, Co-Founder Samosir Music International. (PRNewsfoto/Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy)
(left to right): Gina Febriona, MC; Eddy Wardoyo, Deputy Secretary of Tourism and Event Organizer; Irwansyah Harahap, Director Toba Caldera Music Festival; Glenn Biondi Hutajulu, Co-Founder Samosir Music International. (PRNewsfoto/Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy)

Medan became the first city among the 6 top priorities of the ministry to socialize the CHSE protocol through CERPEN, that is designed to encourage tourism and creative industry while raising new optimism for organizing events by adopting the new normal protocol amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to rebuild people's confidence to revive event business, creative workers, and other related ecosystems that had been impacted by the pandemic through relevant content. This is why the role of local media is significant to help us disseminate information on CHSE events," said Eddy Wardoyo, deputy secretary of Tourism and Event Products of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Industry.

Wardoyo added that the ministry will continue to encourage and support the event business to boost the local economy by issuing the CHSE guidance to ensure all performances are held in safety to get rid of people's wariness.

"The target is to encourage the local creative industry to keep innovating to organize art and cultural events," Wardoyo said.

CHSE to Help Organizing Events Amidst the Pandemic

The CHSE event socialization initiative aims to attract creative workers to socialize CHSE guidance into regional content and culture so that it is easily understood by the local community.

Not only focusing on preparing event destinations and organizers in understanding health protocols and licensing activities, CHSE socialization also targets the local creative industry to continue innovating in organizing arts and cultural events that comply with health protocols.

Held in a media gathering event, the CHSE socialization also invited Medan-based experts who work on creative industries to be speakers such as Irwansyah Harahap, Director of Toba Caldera World Music Festival, and Glenn Biondi Hutajulu, Co-Founder of Samosir Music International, to share their views and experiences in organizing events and adapting the new normal.

Hutajulu said he used to be able to bring more than 20 thousand concertgoers per music event, however, social and economic restriction amid the pandemic has forced him to vacuum. That is why he is keen to start organizing events again by adhering to the CHSE guidance.

"The potential of North Sumatra is great, which is why we, along with other event organizers, are preparing to hold events in North Sumatra that comply to the CHSE Events document," added Hutajulu.

Following Medan, the Ministry will also hold CERPEN events in Yogyakarta, Semarang, Surabaya, Makassar, and Lombok, to socialize the CHSE protocol that was organized in three phases, from August to November 2021.

For more information on the CHSE campaign, please visit chse.kemenparekraf.go.id.

About the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

Driven by a vision to make Indonesia a world-class tourism destination, the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy innovates various breakthroughs to continually grow the creative industry in Indonesia.

"Kharisma Event Nusantara 2021" is one of the government's efforts to encourage the rise of the creative economy in Indonesia. This program is expected to help positively move the national economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic and provide direction for event participants on the implementation of the CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environmental Sustainability) protocol.

SOURCE Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy

