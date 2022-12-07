U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,947.75
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,651.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,575.25
    +9.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.30
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.32
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.10
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0453
    -0.0016 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +1.42 (+6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2121
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6300
    +0.6700 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,825.58
    -191.67 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.33
    -6.48 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

CHT Security Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Leadership Position as a Managed Security Service Provider in Taiwan

·4 min read

The company has retained its leadership position as the largest managed security service provider in Taiwan because of its robust brand reputation as the security arm of the country's largest telecommunications provider.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan researched the Taiwanese cybersecurity service market and, based on its analysis results, recognizes CHT Security with the 2022 Taiwanese Company of the Year Award for its cybersecurity service. The company secures Internet of Things (IoT) devices that empower a wide range of use cases for sustainable smart cities in Taiwan, including secure software development lifecycle counseling in the development stage to help equipment manufacturers improve the system security of devices. In addition, the company offers testing services in the delivery stage to detect possible entry points for attackers to exploit and offers continuous monitoring and management to respond to security incidents in real time. CHT Security's strong commitment to introducing relevant services to secure connected devices and developing a secure IoT ecosystem differentiates it from competitors.

CHT Security’s strong commitment to introducing relevant services to secure connected devices and developing a secure IoT ecosystem differentiates it from competitors.
CHT Security’s strong commitment to introducing relevant services to secure connected devices and developing a secure IoT ecosystem differentiates it from competitors.

With its strong industry expertise and cybersecurity capabilities, CHT Security has accumulated over 40 critical common vulnerabilities and exposures in the past 2 years, many of which are related to IoT device vulnerabilities. The company has capitalized on its rich threat intelligence to introduce HiNet Cyber Threat Gatekeeper, a new cost-effective solution that helps organizations protect their IoT devices. As a leading managed security service provider (MSSP) in Taiwan, CHT Security offers a broad service portfolio, including managed and professional security services, to meet the rising demand for reliable IT security. The company established the HiNet security operations center (SOC) in 2003 to provide security outsourcing services, thus developing extensive experience and an impressive track record in protecting enterprises and government bodies against all cybersecurity attacks.

"With significant investments in innovation and R&D, CHT Security stands out from its competitors in helping industries and customers manage security challenges while achieving broader business objectives," stated Vivien Pua, a Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst.

CHT Security dominated the Taiwanese cybersecurity service market in 2021, recording a healthy 21.5% year-over-year growth and having a significant presence across verticals, including government; manufacturing; and business, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), despite challenging and uncertain market conditions. The company has positioned itself as the trusted security partner to key government agencies, participants in the critical infrastructure sector, financial service providers, and high-technology manufacturers. The company leads the cybersecurity service market with its holistic and extensive security service offerings, strengthened by its established reputation, commitment to innovation, and continuous efforts in expanding its partnerships with technology vendors to support customers better.

Pua added that "CHT Security's continuous efforts in expanding its solutions and strategic partnerships have enabled it to achieve a competitive edge and remain the top-of-mind choice among enterprises and government agencies in Taiwan." The company's robust business performance in 2021 amid a challenging business environment reflects its solidified market leadership position in the country.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.
P: +603.2023.2037
E: kala.manis@frost.com

About CHT Security 

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, CHT Security is a subsidiary of the Chunghwa Telecom Group, the 1st Telco in Taiwan. CHT Security is ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 20000, ISO 17025 and IEC 62443 CBTL certified. In the government's annual review, CHT Security is the only company that achieved the straight A top ratings for consecutive years. With years of experiences in defense practices and the R&D capabilities, CHT Security delivers comprehensive cyber security service and solutions including security testing, SOC monitoring, incident response and digital forensics, covering different sectors including government, finance, healthcare, high-tech manufacturer, retailer and so on.

Media Contact:

Karen Chen
karenchen@chtsecurity.com
+886-2-23431628 ext 0848

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cht-security-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-its-leadership-position-as-a-managed-security-service-provider-in-taiwan-301696740.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Recommended Stories

  • Institutional investors press railroads to add sick time for workers

    Major freight railroads are facing pressure to add sick days for their workers from a new front: An influential investment group says some of its members are now pushing the measure that Congress declined to as part of the contracts they imposed last week to avert a potentially devastating nationwide rail strike.

  • Why Plug Power, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Fell Today

    On a bad day for most stocks, shares of electric-vehicle-related ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down between 6% and 8%. There isn't any big news out from -- or about -- any of these three companies today that is the specific cause for any of their share-price declines. The most recent news is from ChargePoint, the EV charging station company, which reported third-quarter results on Dec. 1, with a 93% increase in revenue, but continues to report big losses.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • 4 Things to Know About Textron’s Helicopter That Won an $80 Billion Army Contract

    Textron stock soared Tuesday after the defense company won a contract worth up to $80 billion to build a new helicopter for the Army. The Army is turning to Textron (ticker: TXT) subsidiary Bell Helicopter for a new long-range assault helicopter—the Bell V-280 Valor—that will replace the service’s 40-plus-year-old UH-60 Black Hawk. Textron beat a joint bid from Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA).

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • Knockoff Lotions, Weight Loss Drugs, Chinese News Sites: Inside Alameda’s Investment Portfolio

    The FTX-linked trading firm made a number of unorthodox investments in the months leading up to its stunning collapse.

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Market Rally Wipes Out Powell Gains As Apple, Exxon Skid; What To Do Now

    The market rally has erased all the gains from Fed chief Jerome Powell's Nov. 30 speech. Apple and Exxon undercut key levels. Here's what to do now.

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today

    When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.

  • Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit

    Blackstone Inc said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments. This is the first time redemption requests had reached the pre-set limit of 5% since Blackstone launched the product in January last year. It also comes after Blackstone announced last Thursday that it would curb withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted real estate income trust (REIT) following a surge in redemption requests.

  • Why Tesla Stock’s Ceiling Is Now $200. Where the Floor Might Be.

    The EV stock has been stuck in a range in recent weeks. That isn't going to change for a while, but if it does, the risk is skewed to the downside.

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]

  • Vietnamese luxury EV-maker VinFast files to go public on Nasdaq

    Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has filed for an initial public offering in the United States, the company said Tuesday. Shares will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker "VFS." VinFast, which was founded in 2017 and began operations in 2019, will convert to a Singapore public limited company for the IPO.

  • 8 Stocks You'll Wish You Own When The Recession Hits

    Recessions aren't fun to live through. But if you're prepared, they don't have to be painful for your portfolio, either.