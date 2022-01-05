U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

CHTF 2021 Wraps: Advance High-Quality Development and Build a Novel Development Pattern

·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd China Hi-tech Fair concluded successfully on December 31, 2021 in Shenzhen, capping a three-day offline exhibition and a five-day online exhibition of cutting-edge products that showcased the latest industry trends and achievements. The fair integrated exhibitions, conference and forums, technical exchanges and business matching, with the aim to establishing itself as an open and service-oriented professional trading platform. This year's fair shrugged off the ongoing global pandemic to attract 4,164 online and offline exhibitors and nearly 150,000 on-site visitors.

One of the exhibition halls at CHTF2021 in Shenzhen China
One of the exhibition halls at CHTF2021 in Shenzhen China

This year's fair, themed "Advance Quality Development and Build a Novel Development Pattern", played an important role in boosting economic recovery and international technology exchange while the world is still challenged by the pandemic.

Hi-tech products and technologies were spotlighted in an exhibition area of 158,500 square meters, covering 5G commercial and Internet of Things, IT anti-epidemic technology, AI driving, sports & health technologies, smart home, smart manufacturing, Big Data and cloud computing, blockchain, digital economy, air & water purification technologies, etc.

China's provincial delegations, universities, and leading enterprises including Huawei, Ping An and BOE participated in the exhibition. Exhibitors from 11 countries, including Austria, Greece, Japan, Poland, Russia and South Korea, joined on-site, while 26 countries, including the United States, UK, Singapore, New Zealand, France, Finland, Denmark and Italy, participated virtually.

Visitors at CTHF 2021 witnessed a world-class exhibition of innovative products, from Unity Drive Innovation's autonomous vehicles and Orbbec's high-performance 3D sensing solutions, to an electro-acoustic film material from Fujifilm that converts vibration to and from electricity. Other leading tech companies such as Infinova, AISpeech, Pudu Tech, UINO, and SOPHON also exhibited their disruptive technologies applied in various industries, making CHTF 2021 full of highlights!

Meanwhile, the online exhibition gathered 1,992 exhibitors to showcase 5,756 items, among which 64 items were featured in the online showroom of excellent innovative products. The opening ceremony and China Hi-Tech Forum were also live streamed to reach a wider audience. Take a virtual tour of the exhibition and watch the replay of the China Hi-Tech Forum here.

Official Website: https://www.chtf.com/english/

Facebook: @CHTFChina
LinkedIn: @China Hi-tech Fair

SOURCE China Hi-Tech Fair Organizing Committee Office

