Chuan Huat Resources Berhad (KLSE:CHUAN) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Chuan Huat Resources Berhad (KLSE:CHUAN), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Chuan Huat Resources Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = RM5.6m ÷ (RM642m - RM251m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Chuan Huat Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 1.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 8.3%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Chuan Huat Resources Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns.

What Can We Tell From Chuan Huat Resources Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Chuan Huat Resources Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 4.4% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Chuan Huat Resources Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Chuan Huat Resources Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 21% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

