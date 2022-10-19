U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

Chubb Appoints Bill Hazelton Head of North America Industry Practices

·3 min read

Newly created role to focus on providing expansive industry-focused offerings across targeted practices in North America

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- Chubb has named Bill Hazelton Executive Vice President, Head of North America Industry Practices. In this newly created role, Mr. Hazelton will lead the company's efforts to enhance delivery of comprehensive industry-focused insurance coverages, risk engineering and claims services to customers in all market segments.

Bill Hazelton appointed Head of North America Industry Practices
Bill Hazelton appointed Head of North America Industry Practices

Mr. Hazelton will continue to serve in his current role as Real Estate & Hospitality Industry Practice Leader and oversee the practice's casualty profit and loss performance. He will continue to report to John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group and President, North America.

"Chubb has extensive industry-specific expertise throughout our North America organization. In this new role, Bill will enable us to harness this sector-specific knowledge across product lines and our servicing capabilities to provide clients with comprehensive insurance coverage solutions aligned with the nuances of their exposures and their industry," said Mr. Lupica. "Bill comes to this role with a deep understanding of Chubb's network of distribution partners, the unique needs of our mutual clients, and all that Chubb has to offer them. Under his leadership, I'm excited to see our ability to serve clients across key sectors rise to new heights."

Chubb North America Industry Practices include Real Estate & Hospitality, Life Sciences, Construction, Private Equity, Energy, Financial Institutions, Transportation, Manufacturing, Technology and Healthcare. Mr. Hazelton will partner with industry practice leaders from Chubb's large, middle and small commercial market segments as well as its wholesale excess and surplus business line (Westchester), and Bermuda-based property and casualty insurance business to strengthen the company's best-in-class offerings for clients across these industry sectors.

Mr. Hazelton joined Chubb in 2005 and has served in several leadership capacities. Prior to his current role as Real Estate & Hospitality Industry Practice Leader, he was head of North America Claims and he served as Chubb's Environmental, Excess Casualty and Construction Industry Practice Leader. He received a Master of Arts degree in History from Rutgers University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and History from James Madison University.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

Cision

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-appoints-bill-hazelton-head-of-north-america-industry-practices-301652775.html

SOURCE Chubb

Cision

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/19/c0474.html

