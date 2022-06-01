U.S. markets closed

Chubb Appoints Cheryl Krauss Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Communications Officer

·3 min read
ZURICH, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Cheryl Krauss has been appointed Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Communications Officer, effective June 6.  Ms. Krauss will be responsible for Chubb's corporate communications and marketing functions globally.  In addition, the investor relations function will report jointly to Ms. Krauss and Peter Enns, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Financial Officer.  Ms. Krauss will report to Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Cheryl Krauss
Cheryl Krauss

Formerly Chief Communications Officer of global investment management firm Barings, Ms. Krauss succeeds Patrick McGovern, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, who will assume an interim role providing executive communications and speechwriting support to the CEO.  Mr. McGovern will work closely to support Ms. Krauss on the successful leadership transition of the chief communications role.

"Cheryl is a seasoned global marketing and communications executive with extensive experience in financial services, private equity and management consulting," said Mr. Greenberg.  "Cheryl has a distinguished track record of developing strong, consistent global brands and driving strategic marketing communications for both consumer and commercial businesses.  I am pleased to welcome Cheryl to Chubb."

"I want to thank Pat for his 19 years of service building and leading our communications function through a period of significant change and growth," Mr. Greenberg continued.  "I am fortunate that we will continue to work together on my communications and public speaking agenda."

Prior to joining Barings in 2019, Ms. Krauss spent four years with BNY Mellon in senior global communication roles and approximately 14 years with Bain & Company as Worldwide Senior Director, Public Relations.  Before Bain, she held a range of agency and in-house communications roles for Burson-Marsteller (now BCW), a subsidiary of WPP, including Managing Director of the Latin America Media Practice. Ms. Krauss started her career as a journalist and photojournalist with ABC and NBC affiliates in Miami and West Palm Beach, Florida and CBS News in New York.  She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Miami in Communications with a major in broadcast/journalism and she studied art history at the University of Sydney.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-appoints-cheryl-krauss-senior-vice-president-chubb-group-and-chief-communications-officer-301559505.html

SOURCE Chubb Limited

