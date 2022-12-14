U.S. markets closed

Chubb Appoints Margaret Peloso Global Climate Officer and Executive Director, Chubb Charitable Foundation

·4 min read

Climate Specialist, Environmental Lawyer, Thought Leader on Sustainability and Evolving Climate Risks Joins Company

ZURICH, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Margaret Peloso has been appointed Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, Global Climate Officer and Executive Director of the Chubb Charitable Foundation. Peloso comes to Chubb from Vinson & Elkins, where she served as the law firm's Lead Sustainability Partner with responsibility for integrating sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors across its portfolio.

Maggie Peloso has been named Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, Global Climate Officer and Executive Director of the Chubb Charitable Foundation
Maggie Peloso has been named Senior Vice President, Chubb Group, Global Climate Officer and Executive Director of the Chubb Charitable Foundation

In the newly created role of Global Climate Officer, effective Jan. 16, 2023, Peloso will have responsibility for Chubb's climate-related strategies, including business and public policy initiatives, as Chubb continues to innovate and lead in implementing realistic, science-based responses to climate change.

"I am delighted to welcome Maggie to Chubb," Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said. "She has worked closely with us as outside counsel and demonstrated her leadership and expertise on a wide range of climate issues. As an insurer, our business is to provide protection to our insureds and offer them resilience against the threat of a changing climate through our products and services. We encourage and actively support societies' efforts to transition to net-zero while supporting in a responsible way the need for energy security. Maggie's experience and deep insight on climate issues will advance Chubb's leading role in meeting the challenges of climate change to the benefit of our clients and society."

"Chubb is engaged in research and advocacy on climate issues, both internally and externally, through industry institutions and international organizations," said Joseph Wayland, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Chubb Group. "Maggie's expertise and perspective will be critical as we further deepen our understanding of how underwriting policies can facilitate the reduction of GHG emissions, and as we continue to work actively to advance our industry's expertise in climate change mitigation and adaptation."

As Executive Director of the Chubb Charitable Foundation, Peloso will guide the foundation in expanding its reach and delivering on its mission to support clearly defined projects that solve problems with measurable and sustainable outcomes. As part of this, the foundation will help people in the countries where we live and work to build productive and healthy lives; to contribute to the sustainability of nature and the wilderness.

An expert in environmental and global climate issues, Peloso has authored numerous studies and reports on sustainability and climate risks, including her PhD dissertation, Adapting to Rising Sea Levels.

Peloso led Vinson & Elkins' change practice, focused on translating science for policy, litigation and corporate risk management. Before her 12-year tenure at Vinson & Elkins, Peloso completed a PhD in Environment at Duke University, and her law degree at Stanford University. She also received Master's and Bachelor's degrees from Duke. In addition to serving as chair of several environment, energy and resources committees and councils of the American Bar Association, Peloso is a board member of the Environmental Law Institute and past board member of the Surfrider Foundation. She previously served on the American Bar Association (ABA) Section of Environment, Energy and Resources Council and has chaired several ABA committees.

Chubb is engaged in a wide range of climate-related activities that include:

  • identifying and analyzing climate risk;

  • public engagement on climate issues with government officials, climate advocacy groups, climate experts and a variety of other interest groups;

  • consideration of appropriate climate-related underwriting and investment actions, including our global environmental risk insurance division and clean tech practice that insures renewables;

  • development of products and services to promote the transition to a net-zero economy and support our customers' resiliency in the face of climate change;

  • limiting the company's own greenhouse gas emissions; and

  • providing philanthropic support for climate resilience projects.

About Chubb
Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-appoints-margaret-peloso-global-climate-officer-and-executive-director-chubb-charitable-foundation-301703490.html

SOURCE Chubb Limited

