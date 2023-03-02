Chubb Appoints Steven M. Hill Executive Vice President, North America Financial Lines Management Liability

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has appointed Steven M. Hill, Executive Vice President, leading Management Liability for the company's North America Financial Lines division. Currently, he serves as Senior Vice President for the division. In his new role, Hill will be responsible for developing and executing the division's operational strategies, as well as ensuring the management and delivery of management liability products and services across all distribution channels.

The appointment is effective immediately. Hill will report to Michael Mollica, Division President, North America Financial Lines.

"Steve – a 25-year veteran of the company – is an outstanding and seasoned insurance practitioner who has advanced in our organization and made numerous meaningful contributions to our North American Financial Lines division," said Mollica. "He has a reputation throughout Chubb for his expertise in multiple financial specialty areas and has taken great pride in the technical and professional development of his underwriters and team managers. I have confidence he will be a trusted partner to our clients and producers in his new role."

Hill has more than three decades of insurance industry experience. As Senior Vice President, North America Financial Lines, he managed public company management liability in the western U.S. Since joining Chubb in 1997, Hill has served in a variety of underwriting and leadership positions that have involved responsibility for financial results, portfolio management, strategic and tactical planning, key client engagement, as well as broker and market development. He began his career as a Property/Casualty Insurance Broker at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Hill holds a B.A. degree in International Relations from Drake University.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com .

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

