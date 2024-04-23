Chubb (CB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Chubb (CB) reported revenue of $13.07 billion, up 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.41, compared to $4.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.63 billion, representing a surprise of +3.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chubb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Loss and loss expense ratio : 58.1% versus 57.7% estimated by eight analysts on average.

Combined ratio : 86% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 85.3%.

North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio : 85.9% versus 82% estimated by six analysts on average.

North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio : 65.1% versus 61.6% estimated by six analysts on average.

Net Premiums written- North America Personal Lines : $1.46 billion versus $1.40 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.

Net investment income- Overseas General : $267 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $246.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42%.

Global Reinsurance- Net investment income : $57 million compared to the $54.02 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.

Net Premiums written- P&C : $10.59 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

Net premiums written- Global Reinsurance : $359 million compared to the $291.42 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.6% year over year.

Net premiums written- Insurance- Overseas General : $3.84 billion compared to the $3.59 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.

Property and Casualty- Net premiums earned : $9.97 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $9.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

North America Commercial P&C Insurance- Net premiums written: $4.69 billion versus $4.59 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.

Shares of Chubb have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

