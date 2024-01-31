Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,931.00
    -20.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,625.00
    +13.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,441.50
    -147.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.40
    +5.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.52
    -0.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    2,051.40
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    -0.0320 (-0.78%)
     

  • Vix

    13.31
    -0.29 (-2.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2679
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7390
    +0.1490 (+0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,961.89
    -548.29 (-1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,666.31
    +33.57 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,947.65
    -118.21 (-0.33%)
     
Yahoo Finance Chartbook:

33 charts that explain markets and the economy right now

Chubb (CB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

For the quarter ended December 2023, Chubb (CB) reported revenue of $13.38 billion, up 14.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.30, compared to $4.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.07, the EPS surprise was +63.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chubb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Combined ratio: 85.5% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 86.1%.

  • Loss and loss expense ratio: 59.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 59.4%.

  • Global Reinsurance - Loss and loss expense ratio: 44.1% versus 56.5% estimated by six analysts on average.

  • North America Agricultural Insurance - Combined ratio: 105.8% versus 93.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Net Premiums written- North America Personal Lines: $1.47 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.

  • Net investment income- Overseas General: $259 million versus $238.70 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +56% change.

  • Global Reinsurance- Net investment income: $64 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $49.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.6%.

  • Net Premiums written- P&C: $10.46 billion compared to the $9.87 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year.

  • Net premiums written- Global Reinsurance: $187 million compared to the $183.61 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.

  • Net premiums written- Insurance- Overseas General: $3.22 billion versus $3.08 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.3% change.

  • Property and Casualty- Net premiums earned: $10.46 billion compared to the $10.18 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.

  • North America Commercial P&C Insurance- Net premiums written: $4.66 billion compared to the $4.87 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Chubb here>>>

Shares of Chubb have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement