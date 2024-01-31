Chubb (CB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Chubb (CB) reported revenue of $13.38 billion, up 14.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.30, compared to $4.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.07, the EPS surprise was +63.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chubb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Combined ratio : 85.5% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 86.1%.

Loss and loss expense ratio : 59.8% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 59.4%.

Global Reinsurance - Loss and loss expense ratio : 44.1% versus 56.5% estimated by six analysts on average.

North America Agricultural Insurance - Combined ratio : 105.8% versus 93.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

Net Premiums written- North America Personal Lines : $1.47 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.

Net investment income- Overseas General : $259 million versus $238.70 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +56% change.

Global Reinsurance- Net investment income : $64 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $49.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.6%.

Net Premiums written- P&C : $10.46 billion compared to the $9.87 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year.

Net premiums written- Global Reinsurance : $187 million compared to the $183.61 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.

Net premiums written- Insurance- Overseas General : $3.22 billion versus $3.08 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.3% change.

Property and Casualty- Net premiums earned : $10.46 billion compared to the $10.18 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.

North America Commercial P&C Insurance- Net premiums written: $4.66 billion compared to the $4.87 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.

Shares of Chubb have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

