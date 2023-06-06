Chubb Insiders Sell US$21m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution \

The fact that multiple Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chubb

The Executive VP & Chief Investment Officer of Chubb Group, Timothy Boroughs, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.2m worth of shares at a price of US$210 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$191. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in Chubb didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Chubb Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Chubb shares. Specifically, Independent Director Theodore Shasta ditched US$190k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Chubb insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$425m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Chubb Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Chubb shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Chubb. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Chubb you should know about.

