Chubb Limited to Hold its Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

2 min read
ZURICH, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) will hold its second quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

The company expects to issue its second quarter earnings release and financial supplement after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. These documents will be available on the company's investor website at investors.chubb.com.

The earnings conference call will be available via live webcast at investors.chubb.com or by dialing 800-458-4121 (within the United States) or 313-209-6672 (international), passcode 2366321. Please refer to the Chubb website under Events and Presentations for details. A replay will be available after the call at the same location. To listen to the replay, click here to register and receive dial-in numbers.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-limited-to-hold-its-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-on-wednesday-july-27-2022-301574181.html

SOURCE Chubb Limited

